Navigating tough talks: How to discuss war, global conflicts with children

WATCHING VIOLENT NEWS THAT INVOLVES CHILDREN

This is news that can wring anyone's heart but on the topic of talking to your children about bombing and other incidents that involve children being affected by violence, Joshi says, “Addressing violent news that directly involves children requires both empathy and forthrightness. From a trauma psychology perspective, avoidance is counterproductive." Singh recommends using the sandwich method of conversation: “You start with a positive line, end with a positive but you place the negative topic in between." An example of such a conversation according to Singh would be: “The world has both good and bad people. While people are mostly good, sometimes, there can be bad people who can hurt others including children." End it on a note that goes “…the world is a nice place where people are kind and value one another." Singh further elaborates that while talking about ‘bad people or perpetrators or terrorists', parents should also mention people who ‘protectors’ such as security people, police, the armed forces and so on.