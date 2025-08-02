Finding connection and focus in the dots and lines of a ‘rangoli’
Bhawana Pingali 5 min read 02 Aug 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
In this excerpt, the author takes a relook at the traditional art of ‘rangoli’ as a form of mind yoga that can improve your dexterity, concentration and help you reconnect with yourself
Rangoli (kolam or muggu) patterns show highly conserved geometric shapes to those observed in nature. The fact that they may have metaphysical relevance is an interesting idea and needs to be thoroughly understood. These studies could unearth possible correlations that drive the forms and shapes observed in nature.’
