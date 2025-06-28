For inner balance, keep calm and practice ‘abhyanga’

We are not only overloaded with information but also overexposed to it, and this overexposure is referred to as ‘infobesity’. Since energy flows where our attention goes, when overexposed to these external stimuli, our energy output can be more than our energy input, thereby leading to an imbalance. Where we choose to give our attention has a significant role in shaping our personality. Remember: ‘Just as the food we eat creates our bodily tissues, our sensory impressions determine the quality of our thoughts and emotions.’ Therefore, it is for us to decide where we invest our energy and the kind of healing practices we employ to restore balance within ourselves. Here are a few tips to bring balance into your internal environment through the five senses.

Hearing

Take regular breaks from listening to loud music and using headphones and mobile phones. Embrace quiet moments with soothing natural sounds like those of sea waves, wind or birds. Chanting mantras, hymns and sacred songs can promote a sense of inner peace and calm.

Sight

Limit screen time. Instead, take in the magnificence of nature—mountains, oceans, lakes, rivers, trees and the sky. Make your home visually appealing, and practise visualization to create balance.

Taste

Avoid fast food that is filled with refined sugar and has too much salt and unhealthy fats. Include all six tastes.

Touch

Practise abhyaṅga. Be aware of what you put on your skin and hair as the body absorbs these materials. Touch is crucial for our well-being, so give warm hugs to those you love. Also, remember: our five fingers represent our five senses, which in turn, represent the five elements, and eating with our hands helps establish a deep connection with our food.

Smell

Limit the use of fragrances containing chemicals. Instead, use natural aromatic oils in diffusers, natural incense sticks and fresh flowers to create positive vibrations. A sāttvic diet will help you keep your breath clean and body odour at bay.

ĀYURVEDIC SELF-CARE PRACTICES

Abhyaṅga

Abhyaṅga is an Āyurvedic self-massage practice that offers many healing benefits, and you can perform this as a weekly or daily ritual. Sesame oil (preferably black sesame oil) is highly recommended as it helps pacify vāta, delays ageing and makes one feel grounded and stress-free. However, if you need to cool down from feelings of anger or irritation and balance pitta, use a cooling oil like coconut oil. If you feel lethargic and sluggish and want to balance kapha, use a pungent oil like mustard oil. Neutral oils like sunflower oil are good for general use. You can also use a mix of several oils or medicated oils infused with pure herbs.

• Start by putting a tablespoon of oil on your scalp and use your fingertips to massage the oil in circular movements. Depending on the length and volume of your hair, use extra oil if needed. Using your fingertips, tap all over your head to finish the massage. Do this once a week or as required.

• Next, start massaging your face and then move to the front and back of your neck using gentle strokes. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, start the massage from your face and then move on to your head and the rest of your body. Use jojoba oil since it’s the safest for sensitive skin.

• If you have normal or dry skin, start with your head and proceed as given.

• Massage your shoulders next, using circular motions, and then massage your arms vigorously, using back-and-forth strokes. Use up-and-down strokes over your breastbone and gentle circular ones over your chest, stomach and lower abdomen. Also, try to reach as much of your back and spine as possible and massage them.

• Use firm, circular motions to massage the hips and pelvic area to promote flexibility and stimulate circulation in these areas.

• Move on to your thighs (including the sides and the back of the thighs) and massage them using back-and-forth motions. Massage your knees with short, circular strokes for the sides and the back. Using heavy strokes, massage your legs from the front, sides and back. Move on to your ankles after this, using gentle strokes in a circular motion.

• Lastly, move on to your feet, massaging the front and the back and giving extra attention to the toes. This will relieve you of many aches. Leave the oil on your body for some time.

• Use a mild soap and lukewarm water to clean your body after the massage.

Note: If you don’t have the time to practise abhyaṅga every day, you can apply a light oil to your face and do pādabhyaṅga (abhyaṅga for your feet) to experience the benefits of this anti-ageing practice.

Karṇapūraṇa

Karṇapūraṇa involves the gentle administration of warm oil (I use therapeutic-grade sesame oil) into the ears. Lie down on your side and, either on your own or with someone’s assistance, dispense two to three drops of the oil into each ear canal with the help of a glass dropper. This ritual not only maintains ear health by preventing an excess wax buildup but also contributes to overall well-being. Karṇapūraṇa helps nourish the ear canal, enhances hearing clarity and alleviates issues related to the ears, throat and neck. It also relieves neck and shoulder pain, promotes mental relaxation and balances vital energies in the body. Practice this once a week. However, if you have any perforation in your ears or have any sort of ear damage, it is best to avoid this ritual and consult a healthcare professional.

SIX DAILY RITUALS TO WIN YOUR DAY

For good skin, hair, mood, energy and immunity, try these six practices that can be done in under thirty minutes daily.

1. Gandusha (oil pulling): Beneficial for teeth, gums, digestion and immunity.

2. Jihvānirlekhana (tongue scraping): Cleans the tongue, removes toxins and stimulates digestion.

3. Nasya (nasal oil): Cleanses the ear, nose and throat area.

4. Abhyaṅga (oil massage): Helps pacify vāta and delays ageing.

5. Anulom vilom (alternate nostril breathing): Soothes the nervous system and is energy giving.

6. Shad pavli (100 steps after every meal): Good for digestion and weight management.

Excerpted with permission from The Sattvic Way: Ayurvedic Wisdom for Holistic Living by Anushruti RK, published by Harper Collins India.