For inner balance, keep calm and practice ‘abhyanga’

We are not only overloaded with information but also overexposed to it, and this overexposure is referred to as ‘infobesity’. Since energy flows where our attention goes, when overexposed to these external stimuli, our energy output can be more than our energy input, thereby leading to an imbalance. Where we choose to give our attention has a significant role in shaping our personality. Remember: ‘Just as the food we eat creates our bodily tissues, our sensory impressions determine the quality of our thoughts and emotions.’ Therefore, it is for us to decide where we invest our energy and the kind of healing practices we employ to restore balance within ourselves. Here are a few tips to bring balance into your internal environment through the five senses.