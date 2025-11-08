How the gentle power of decompression can improve your life

You are like a sponge absorbing everything around you. Decompress and let go of the toxins to start fresh again. It takes an effort to let go of old habits and things, but when you decompress and squeeze out the unnecessary, you will become as good as new to absorb things that you desire.

DECOMPRESS YOUR MIND

Decompress before you go to bed and let go of thoughts that no longer serve any purpose. Journal your emotions for the day—both good and bad and release it from your body. Create a vacuum, an empty space in your mind, and fill it with nourishing ideas. Read a book that nourishes your soul. Switch off the lights, close your eyes, say your prayers and sit in silence for a few minutes. Forgive all those who may have hurt your feelings. It is not your burden to carry their negative energy into your deep state of rest. When you fall asleep, you will sleep alone with your thoughts and dreams. Let those thoughts only be positive and kind ones.

And when the morning comes, remember it’s a brand-new start. Every day, the universe gives you a gift—a brand-new opportunity to start again. Make every morning count. Be it working towards your dreams, your career, home, relationships or even resting. Ask yourself—are you becoming a better version of yourself each waking day? The only answers and opinions that matter are yours, and the only competition you have, is your past self. There is no one else to compare with, but yourself. No higher standards or societal norms to live up to. Decompress and release such stereotypes from your mind and give yourself the permission to grow.

DECOMPRESS YOUR BODY

Move your body and decompress your spine in the direction it feels freer. Relax, exercise and stretch your body. I have done countless permutations and combinations of physical training right from CrossFit, marathons, Pilates, ashtanga yoga, hatha yoga, swimming and dancing to even doing my teachers’ training programme in yoga. What I learned was that my body knows best. Some days, I would do intense yoga sessions and on other days I would simply follow the sounds of my body, its aches and pains, and gently stretch and push my body in that direction. My body changed on a daily basis and so did my asanas. Sign up for yoga classes; find a buddy to stay motivated and aligned to your goal.

View Full Image The Ultimate Healing Code: By Dimple Jangda, Penguin Random House India, 328 pages, ₹ 499.

DECOMPRESS YOUR FOOD

Buy simple ingredients that are farm to table, rather than factory to table. Avoid foods that come in a package, processed on a factory belt, stripped of their nutrients and filled with harmful ingredients. Buy fresh, organic produce from farmers directly or find a farmers’ market or organic store in your neighbourhood. Stay away from dead food like meat, seafood and eggs that are devoid of prana. These foods have a negative vibrational frequency.

DECOMPRESS YOUR HOME

Your home is your resting space, like a womb you go back to every night. Keep it clean and clutter free. Remove all the dysfunctional, broken things, clothes and articles that you don’t use anymore and only take up unnecessary space in your home. Bring into your life, the Japanese concept of danshari, which means decluttering. Sort through your things and discard the objects that no longer serve a purpose or bring you any joy. By decluttering your physical space, you are creating empty spaces, which are called negative spaces. These empty spaces allow energy to flow through freely, promoting relaxation, mental clarity, reduces stress and improves focus. Keep minimal items in your home and let the air and energy flow freely.