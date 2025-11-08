How the gentle power of decompression can improve your life

DECOMPRESS YOUR SOCIAL CIRCLE

Stop hanging out with people that don’t bring out the best in you or add value to your journey. Don’t fall into the trap of ordinary, repetitive thoughts and people who spend their time gossiping. You will become a hamster in a wheel that doesn’t go anywhere. Sometimes your own circle of influence could be the reason you are sick. My therapist once said that negative groups are like crabs—they pull each other down instead of helping each other rise. Leave crabs in a basket and none can climb out, because every time a crab tries to leave, the other crabs pull it down. You will become the sum of the seven friends you spend time with, so be careful whom you share your time and space with.