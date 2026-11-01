Get stronger with Thierry Henry's ab routine

Weighted side plank hold

The last exercise in this ab routine builds on a high plank with a movement, adding some challenge to the static exercise. Start in a conventional high plank. Remain in a high plank on two feet and one arm, and take the arm with the weight and extend it upward and to the side and hold that position. Hold it for at least 10-15 seconds. Bring it down, and use the other hand to lift the weight up, rotating your torso in the process. In this entire movement, your hips have to be in line with the rest of your body, not dropped.