Get stronger with Thierry Henry's ab routine

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has transitioned brilliantly from the pitch to television as a football pundit on the show, UEFA Champions League Today. The two-time Premier League champion’s commitment to fitness long after hanging up his football boots is also quite evident. Professional football at the highest level demands a combination of endurance, core strength, and agility with players putting in immense time and effort into conditioning their bodies to maintain peak performance. But all of this changes drastically after retirement.