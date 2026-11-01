Get stronger with Thierry Henry's ab routine

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has transitioned brilliantly from the pitch to television as a football pundit on the show, UEFA Champions League Today. The two-time Premier League champion’s commitment to fitness long after hanging up his football boots is also quite evident. Professional football at the highest level demands a combination of endurance, core strength, and agility with players putting in immense time and effort into conditioning their bodies to maintain peak performance. But all of this changes drastically after retirement.
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has transitioned brilliantly from the pitch to television as a football pundit on the show, UEFA Champions League Today. The two-time Premier League champion’s commitment to fitness long after hanging up his football boots is also quite evident. Professional football at the highest level demands a combination of endurance, core strength, and agility with players putting in immense time and effort into conditioning their bodies to maintain peak performance. But all of this changes drastically after retirement.
However, there is a freedom to bulk up once you’ve hung up your boots. And Henry, at 49, continues to prove that he’s still as sincere about his fitness as he once was, albeit with different goals. And his simple, effective ab routine has got some traction online.
However, there is a freedom to bulk up once you’ve hung up your boots. And Henry, at 49, continues to prove that he’s still as sincere about his fitness as he once was, albeit with different goals. And his simple, effective ab routine has got some traction online.
This is the three-step ab routine that keeps the ace sportsperson fit and ripped.
Hanging weighted crunches
Performed on a pull-up bar, this movement is more than just lifting your legs for a simple crunch. Your core should be working to control the exercise, and your upper body should be steady. Grip a pull-up bar, slightly wider than shoulder width. Let your body hang and stabilise, making sure you don’t swing. Tighten your core and bring your knees towards your chest. Finish it by returning to your starting position. Let your abs do the work rather than the momentum of the swing.
Ensuring your body is stable will make this exercise actually work. Henry grips a 20 kg dumbbell between his feet but if you’re a beginner to hanging exercises, it’s okay to do this one without weights initially, and slowly progress. Once you can perform multiple reps without swinging, move on to the lightest weights.
Weighted single-arm sit-ups
I’ve been doing this exercise almost every single day as a part of my warm up routine. Because it is a single-sided sit-up, one side of the abs work harder than the other, targeting the obliques of the side which is holding up the weight. Henry does this with a 20 kg dumbbell, but it can be performed just as well with a lighter one. I’ve been using a kettlebell instead, progressing from 2 kg to 6 kg over the past couple of months.
The weight should be held above your shoulder with an extended arm and the wrist stacked above the shoulder. A heavy weight will cause the wrist to collapse, so don’t try to ego lift. Since a weight overhead works on shoulder stability as well, there is a level of coordination required between your upper body and core.
What’s unique here is that the way the feet are planted on the floor matter as well. Beginners can keep their legs folded at the knees so the soles touch the floor and can be used to drive up the body along with the free hand also on the floor to help balance the body. As you progress, you can slowly start extending your legs. Henry does a version with his legs fully extended and very little help from the free hand.
Weighted side plank hold
The last exercise in this ab routine builds on a high plank with a movement, adding some challenge to the static exercise. Start in a conventional high plank. Remain in a high plank on two feet and one arm, and take the arm with the weight and extend it upward and to the side and hold that position. Hold it for at least 10-15 seconds. Bring it down, and use the other hand to lift the weight up, rotating your torso in the process. In this entire movement, your hips have to be in line with the rest of your body, not dropped.
It mainly targets the obliques, which are worked with the rotational movement. Along with your core muscles, glutes and shoulders, which keep you steady throughout the exercise. The weight increases the difficulty level, but a straight body and controlled rotation are more important than that. This is not to be confused with a side plank where the whole body is turned to one side with the ankles stacked.
Henry’s simple but effective ab routine is a reminder of how rounded core training needs to be. Each of these targets and tests muscles in different ways: through flexion, stability and rotation. No ab routine will promise you visible abs, but certain movements like these help those muscles build strength.