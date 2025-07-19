A tip for good parenting? Don’t treat it like a 24x7 concierge service

It is unrealistic to expect parents to always feel calm, balanced and positive while taking care of their children. It is hard to focus on showing children love and compassion when they are acting difficult or triggering you in certain ways. Instead of feeling guilty about this, be compassionate towards yourself as it will help you be a good parent. Accepting our own emotions frustrations, stress, fear and anxiety allows us to be kind and accepting of our children too.

Parents’ unhealed traumas tend to dictate their reactions and behaviour. They logically know what is right and wrong, but when faced with triggering situations, their adult brains and responses go into fight or flight mode and get hijacked with stress and painful memories. Becoming aware of these and working on healing them is an important part of the parenting journey. If we are too harsh and judgemental about our challenging situations and distressing reactions, we also prepare our children to be harsh and unaccepting of us. We’ve seen instances where a parent’s guilt or regret can create more distance in the relationship with the child than the actual lapse.

Children tend to unknowingly trigger their parents more than anyone else, so it becomes even more important for parents to love and accept their inner children. Only when we heal our own wounded parts can we truly and deeply connect with our children.

Parents Are Also Learning and Healing!

While you embark on this journey, understand that not every day of parenting will be the same. There will be good days and not-so-good days. The challenge is to embrace our humanity and frailty with openness and kindness, with humour and patience so we can treat our children’s mishaps and errors with the same attitude. It is important to note that, as parents, we are constantly learning, making mistakes, correcting them and relearning, just like our children. We should not expect perfection from ourselves as parents just as we should not expect perfect children. It is important to take responsibility for our actions, but not to condemn ourselves just because we could not live up to the ‘ideal parent’ image we created for ourselves. In spite of doing everything right, some days will be rough, when communication fails and nothing works. It is a part of life and of being human.

Parents Are Not a 24x7 Concierge Service

It is perfectly acceptable and even necessary for a parent to need time alone, and to take time to de-stress. Children also need to understand that parents need time for themselves and cannot be present 24x7 for them. This is as important for the child to learn and understand, as it is for the parents to practise this guilt-free. Child has to understand that a parent may not be available all the time at beck and call—they have to learn to wait patiently till the parent is available. Sometimes a parent has to teach the child to wait—even if the parent is available—so that they can learn the valuable lesson of patience and consideration.

This trait seems to be missing in todays kids because parents are hypervigilant and often hovering over the child trying to meet all their requirements as quickly as possible. This makes the child entitled. The child also gets used to this and starts taking it for granted. It burns out the parent and spoils the child as well.

It is better to tell your child that you need fifteen minutes before you can play with them instead of being stressed, resentful or not being present. When you tell them gently, they learn that your need for time alone is not about them or their behaviour but about your own needs. This way, they learn to accept the needs of others too, and do not grow up believing that the world revolves around them.

In the time that you carve out for yourself, it is not easy to disconnect instantly from the stressors in all parts of your life. To make sure that you have the best chance to de-stress and calm down, we have put together some techniques that will help you train your nervous system to respond more effectively to triggers. These techniques will make you more aware of what stimulates you and how you can bring down stress levels so that you respond more calmly when you are overwhelmed. Research shows that when self-regulation is practiced regularly, people can benefit from lowered stress, anger and violent outbursts in as soon as four weeks.

Excerpted with permission from This Book Won’t Teach You Parenting, by psychotherapist Riri G. Trivedi and parent educator Anagha Nagpal, published by Penguin Random House.

