A tip for good parenting? Don’t treat it like a 24x7 concierge service
Summary
In this excerpt, the authors argue why parents need to stop being hypervigilant about their kids and take some time off to de-stress and self-regulate
‘Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space lies our freedom and power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and freedom.’ —Victor E. Frankl, Austrian neurologist and psychologist
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story