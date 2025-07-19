A tip for good parenting? Don’t treat it like a 24x7 concierge service

Parents Are Also Learning and Healing!

While you embark on this journey, understand that not every day of parenting will be the same. There will be good days and not-so-good days. The challenge is to embrace our humanity and frailty with openness and kindness, with humour and patience so we can treat our children’s mishaps and errors with the same attitude. It is important to note that, as parents, we are constantly learning, making mistakes, correcting them and relearning, just like our children. We should not expect perfection from ourselves as parents just as we should not expect perfect children. It is important to take responsibility for our actions, but not to condemn ourselves just because we could not live up to the ‘ideal parent’ image we created for ourselves. In spite of doing everything right, some days will be rough, when communication fails and nothing works. It is a part of life and of being human.