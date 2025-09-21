Why the myth of thyroid cancer as the ‘good cancer’ needs to be busted
Divya Naik 6 min read 21 Sept 2025, 04:30 pm IST
Summary
September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and Lounge explores how the narrative of ‘good cancer’ it is associated with silences some very real psychological scars in survivors
On a humid August morning in Mumbai, 34-year-old Anjali Upadhye, a media executive, walked out of her endocrinologist’s office with a folder of test results pressed tightly to her chest. She had just been told that the swelling in her neck was thyroid cancer. Before she could process the word cancer, the doctor quickly added, “Don’t worry, this is the good cancer."
