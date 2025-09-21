Why the myth of thyroid cancer as the ‘good cancer’ needs to be busted

On a humid August morning in Mumbai, 34-year-old Anjali Upadhye, a media executive, walked out of her endocrinologist’s office with a folder of test results pressed tightly to her chest. She had just been told that the swelling in her neck was thyroid cancer. Before she could process the word cancer, the doctor quickly added, “Don’t worry, this is the good cancer."

The reassurance was meant kindly. After all, thyroid cancer boasts one of the highest survival rates among malignancies. But as Upadhye would discover, that phrase ‘good cancer’ would haunt her long after her surgery, radioactive iodine therapy, and the start of lifelong hormone replacement. Whenever she voiced her exhaustion, mood swings, or the constant dread of recurrence, friends and even relatives would respond with a breezy, “But yours is the good one, right?" For survivors like Upadhye and thousands of Indians each year, that label silences the very real psychological scars thyroid cancer leaves behind.

The false comfort of “Good Cancer"



Doctors themselves acknowledge how damaging the phrase can be. “Calling it the good cancer can invalidate the very real physical and emotional burden," says Dr Amit Upadhyay, senior consultant hematologist and oncologist at PSRI Hospital, Delhi NCR. “Patients may feel guilty for being upset, or reluctant to share their struggles, fearing they won’t be taken seriously. This can lead to silence, isolation, and untreated mental health concerns."

Dr. Mandeep Singh, chief oncologist, Art of Healing Cancer, Delhi, echoes this, “The term is misleading. While survival rates are high, patients often feel dismissed when their fears are minimized. Many internalize guilt, thinking they shouldn’t feel anxious or depressed. This invalidation can worsen distress". Dr Shishir Shetty, senior consultant – surgical oncology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, calls it “a label that leaves hidden scars." For many, he says, it feels dismissive and isolating. “Their diagnosis, surgery, and fears are real, but the label suggests they should be grateful. This minimization silences suffering, leaving patients unable to seek support".

Psychologist Dr Jyoti Mishra from Apollo Spectra warns that the phrase also erodes trust. “Instead of reassurance, it fuels guilt and discourages people from expressing fears. Patients push themselves to appear fine even when they are not," she cites.

The hidden mental health toll



Behind the veneer of “good outcomes" lies a complex psychological burden. Thyroid cancer survivors face:

Anxiety and depression : This is triggered not only by the diagnosis but by lifelong hormone therapy and constant uncertainty.

: This is triggered not only by the diagnosis but by lifelong hormone therapy and constant uncertainty. Cognitive struggles : This includes fatigue, brain fog, and difficulty concentrating due to fluctuating hormone levels.

: This includes fatigue, brain fog, and difficulty concentrating due to fluctuating hormone levels. Body image issues : Scars from thyroidectomy, voice changes, and weight fluctuations.

: Scars from thyroidectomy, voice changes, and weight fluctuations. Social disconnect : As friends and family assume patients are “fine" once treatment ends.

: As friends and family assume patients are “fine" once treatment ends. Survivor’s guilt : The feeling that they don’t “deserve" to struggle because others have it worse.

: The feeling that they don’t “deserve" to struggle because others have it worse. Hypervigilance and trauma: Constant monitoring for recurrence, sometimes resembling PTSD.

Dr Dinesh Singh of Action Cancer Hospital puts it bluntly: “The burden of mental health does not decrease over time, especially if there is instability in dosing. Family and work responsibilities compound stress. Recognising these challenges early allows oncologists to involve psychologists and supportive services in survivorship care."

The cost of lifelong hormone therapy



Unlike cancers where treatment eventually ends, thyroid cancer survivors must take synthetic hormones daily, forever. “Even small imbalances can affect mood, sleep, and cognition. Patients sometimes describe feeling ‘not like themselves,’ which can harm their sense of identity," says Upadhyay.

Dr Kumardeep Dutta Choudhury, director - medical oncology, Max Hospital, New Delhi, explains why this is so destabilising, “Synthetic hormones balance brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. But if levels are slightly off, patients may feel tired, depressed, or anxious. This ongoing care makes them question who they are." Mishra notes that many survivors feel medical dependence reshapes identity. “For some, forgetting a pill triggers panic about health consequences. Therapy often focuses on reframing medication as empowerment rather than dependence," she says.

Survivor Rohit Dighe, a 29-year-old software engineer, based in Mumbai describes the lived reality. “If I miss a pill, I panic. Even when my blood work shows I’m ‘normal,’ I still feel exhausted some days. I don’t feel like the same person I was before cancer. It’s as if my body runs on a timer now."

Even after treatment, survivors are never truly free of cancer. “Even harmless symptoms can spark fear," says Upadhyay. “This ‘living with a sword overhead’ can create chronic stress, sometimes resembling PTSD". Shetty agrees, “Each blood test or scan triggers dread, with survivors living in hypervigilance. This constant uncertainty mirrors post-traumatic stress."

Dr. Singh offers a practical solution, “Rapid reporting of results is crucial. Waiting weeks fuels anxiety. For stable survivors, safely reducing the frequency of tests can lessen the psychological burden."

Neha Mehta, a 41-year-old teacher from Delhi, describes this cycle vividly. “My daughter jokes that I turn into a different person before every scan. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. Even if the report is fine, I know the cycle will repeat again in six months. It never really ends."

The overlooked role of support



Experts agree that thyroid cancer recovery isn’t just about medicine. It’s about the right support systems. This includes:

Medical: Multidisciplinary teams including oncologists, endocrinologists, psycho-oncologists, nutritionists, speech therapists, all working together.

Multidisciplinary teams including oncologists, endocrinologists, psycho-oncologists, nutritionists, speech therapists, all working together. Psychological: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) , trauma-focused therapy, and mindfulness for fear of recurrence and mood regulation.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) , trauma-focused therapy, and mindfulness for fear of recurrence and mood regulation. Family: Listening without minimizing struggles, validating feelings instead of saying “it’s just thyroid cancer".

Listening without minimizing struggles, validating feelings instead of saying “it’s just thyroid cancer". Community: Peer groups where survivors can share and normalize experiences.

Peer groups where survivors can share and normalize experiences. Nutrition: A critical but overlooked aspect. “Nutrition and mental health have a direct impact on well-being," says Dr. Bharat Bhosale, consultant - medical oncologist at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai. “We give great importance to nutrition support because it influences coping capacity".

Support also means correcting dangerous myths. Bhosale points out that in India, many believe biopsies spread cancer. “This misconception prevents people from getting the right diagnosis. In reality, FNAC is safe and essential. Relying on misinformation from social media fuels unnecessary anxiety." He also highlights financial toxicity as a hidden burden. “Many patients neglect care out of fear of costs. Society must step up with advocacy, awareness, and support networks," he remarks.

All the experts converge on one message - the “good cancer" narrative must go. “A more accurate framing would be, ‘a cancer with excellent prognosis but long-term challenges,’" says Singh. Mishra agrees, “Replacing ‘good cancer’ with ‘treatable but challenging’ respects patients’ realities". Because at the end of the day, there is no good cancer. There are only human beings who are living, struggling, adapting, and their stories deserve to be seen in full.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

