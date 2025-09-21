Why the myth of thyroid cancer as the ‘good cancer’ needs to be busted

The cost of lifelong hormone therapy

Unlike cancers where treatment eventually ends, thyroid cancer survivors must take synthetic hormones daily, forever. “Even small imbalances can affect mood, sleep, and cognition. Patients sometimes describe feeling ‘not like themselves,’ which can harm their sense of identity," says Upadhyay.

Dr Kumardeep Dutta Choudhury, director - medical oncology, Max Hospital, New Delhi, explains why this is so destabilising, “Synthetic hormones balance brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. But if levels are slightly off, patients may feel tired, depressed, or anxious. This ongoing care makes them question who they are." Mishra notes that many survivors feel medical dependence reshapes identity. “For some, forgetting a pill triggers panic about health consequences. Therapy often focuses on reframing medication as empowerment rather than dependence," she says.