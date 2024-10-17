How expectant dads can prepare for their new role

Ahead of their baby's arrival, expectant fathers, too, go through a variety of emotions. Communicating their worries with their partner, or therapist, is essential

Dr. Rohan Palshetkar
Published17 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Expectant fathers can feel more connected with their babies when they are involved in the pregnancy
Expectant fathers can feel more connected with their babies when they are involved in the pregnancy(Unsplash/Marcin Jozwiak)

Much attention is often given to the physical and emotional challenges faced by expectant mothers, but it's equally essential to acknowledge the unique challenges that fathers encounter during pregnancy. Fathers-to-be too go through a variety of emotions, expectations and responsibilities. They experience a mix of excitement, nervousness, and sometimes, even fear. While joy and anticipation are common, it’s also natural  for men to feel overwhelmed. Sometimes the pressure of being a strong reliable partner can lead to the feeling of doubt and inadequacy. 

If you are an expectant father, it’s important to recognise and address these emotions and seek support when needed. It’s important to communicate with your partner, or sometimes even a therapist, to alleviate the stress and build a stronger bond with your partner.

Also read: Your digital hygiene guide to curb screen addiction in kids

Expectant fathers feel more connected when they are involved in the pregnancy. This means accompanying your partner to doctor appointments, ultrasound appointments, attending Lamaze classes and reading up on pregnancy and parenthood. Doing this will not only help you understand your partner's needs, it will also help you be better prepared once the baby comes along. 

The delivery of the newborn also brings significant changes. Understanding the physical and emotional changes that your partner will go through will help you support her needs. Additionally, lend your hand towards taking care of the baby. Pitch in to change diapers, soothe the baby etc. This will help you bond with the baby, as well.

In doing all this, do not forget to take some time out for yourself to destress. Take time to pursue activities that you enjoy whether it’s reading, playing sports, exercising or gaming. Just make sure not to go overboard with it.

Remember that the transition from partner to parent has its challenges. To each his own. By staying informed, involved, and supported, new fathers can navigate these challenges more effectively and also build a strong relationship with their partner and baby. 

Dr. Rohan Palshetkar is the head of unit at Bloom IVF, and professor – department of OBGyn at DY Patil School of Medicine, Navi Mumbai. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeWellnessHow expectant dads can prepare for their new role

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Vedanta share price

    472.65
    03:10 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -14.15 (-2.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    152.40
    03:10 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -2.85 (-1.84%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    342.95
    03:10 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-2.25%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    812.55
    03:10 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    6.7 (0.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,705.00
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    45.05 (2.71%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.15
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    5.85 (1.73%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,878.25
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    43 (0.89%)

    EPL share price

    270.85
    02:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.31%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oberoi Realty share price

    1,907.45
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -123.55 (-6.08%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    623.15
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -39.65 (-5.98%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,047.45
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -56.8 (-5.14%)

    Bharat Heavy Electricals share price

    255.85
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    -13.7 (-5.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mphasis share price

    3,095.95
    02:54 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    185.25 (6.36%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,177.50
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    45.05 (3.98%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    225.70
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    8.2 (3.77%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    211.50
    02:55 PM | 17 OCT 2024
    7.45 (3.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,915.00510.00
      Chennai
      77,921.00510.00
      Delhi
      78,073.00510.00
      Kolkata
      77,925.00510.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.