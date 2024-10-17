How expectant dads can prepare for their new role

Ahead of their baby's arrival, expectant fathers, too, go through a variety of emotions. Communicating their worries with their partner, or therapist, is essential

Much attention is often given to the physical and emotional challenges faced by expectant mothers, but it's equally essential to acknowledge the unique challenges that fathers encounter during pregnancy. Fathers-to-be too go through a variety of emotions, expectations and responsibilities. They experience a mix of excitement, nervousness, and sometimes, even fear. While joy and anticipation are common, it's also natural for men to feel overwhelmed. Sometimes the pressure of being a strong reliable partner can lead to the feeling of doubt and inadequacy.

If you are an expectant father, it’s important to recognise and address these emotions and seek support when needed. It’s important to communicate with your partner, or sometimes even a therapist, to alleviate the stress and build a stronger bond with your partner.

Expectant fathers feel more connected when they are involved in the pregnancy. This means accompanying your partner to doctor appointments, ultrasound appointments, attending Lamaze classes and reading up on pregnancy and parenthood. Doing this will not only help you understand your partner's needs, it will also help you be better prepared once the baby comes along.

The delivery of the newborn also brings significant changes. Understanding the physical and emotional changes that your partner will go through will help you support her needs. Additionally, lend your hand towards taking care of the baby. Pitch in to change diapers, soothe the baby etc. This will help you bond with the baby, as well.

In doing all this, do not forget to take some time out for yourself to destress. Take time to pursue activities that you enjoy whether it’s reading, playing sports, exercising or gaming. Just make sure not to go overboard with it.

Remember that the transition from partner to parent has its challenges. To each his own. By staying informed, involved, and supported, new fathers can navigate these challenges more effectively and also build a strong relationship with their partner and baby.