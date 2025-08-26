From scalp to sole, easy tips to avoid itchy fungal infection this rainy season
Getting wet in the rain sounds romantic but doesn't feel that great when it's followed by pesky fungal infection. All it takes to prevent it is simple steps like staying dry and wearing breathable fabrics
The rains bring with them the smell of wet earth, fresh greenery, and long-awaited relief from the scorching heat. But they also bring a less welcome companion: fungal infections. Every year, dermatologists across cities notice a surge in cases as humidity rises and dampness becomes a part of daily life. What begins as a small itch or a patch of redness can quickly spread if ignored.