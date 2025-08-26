From scalp to sole, easy tips to avoid itchy fungal infection this rainy season

Why do fungal infections thrive in monsoon?

Moisture is the perfect breeding ground for fungi. Sweat that lingers on the skin, rainwater seeping into shoes, or clothes that don’t dry fully create the kind of environment where infections flourish. Tight footwear, synthetic fabrics, and crowded public spaces only add to the risk. Something as routine as sharing a towel or comb can also pass the infection along. Many of these conditions may appear minor at first: flaky skin between the toes, an itchy scalp, or discoloured nails but they can become stubborn, lasting weeks or even months if untreated.

Why do fungal infections thrive in monsoon? Moisture is the perfect breeding ground for fungi. Sweat that lingers on the skin, rainwater seeping into shoes, or clothes that don’t dry fully create the kind of environment where infections flourish. Tight footwear, synthetic fabrics, and crowded public spaces only add to the risk. Something as routine as sharing a towel or comb can also pass the infection along. Many of these conditions may appear minor at first: flaky skin between the toes, an itchy scalp, or discoloured nails but they can become stubborn, lasting weeks or even months if untreated.

Also Read | 5 ways to a restful sleep with aromatherapy

Where do theproblems usually begin? Feet are especially vulnerable. Athlete’s foot, which causes peeling skin and itching, spreads easily when socks and shoes remain damp. The scalp is another trouble spot. People who wear helmets or sweat heavily often report dandruff flare-ups or fungal patches. Nails, too, are affected; fungus enters when they remain soft and wet for long hours. And in the folds of the skin underarms, groin, or beneath the breasts sweat and friction make infections common.

Everyday steps that can help: Preventing these problems usually comes down to small habits. Drying the body properly after a shower or rain is one of the simplest precautions. Fabrics like cotton and linen allow the skin to breathe, unlike synthetic materials that trap sweat. Footwear should be alternated to allow one pair to dry fully before wearing again. Dusting powders with antifungal properties keep areas like the feet and groin dry through the day. Keeping nails short and clean, avoiding shared towels, and washing the scalp regularly are equally important.

When should you seek help? Over-the-counter creams and powders often work for mild cases. But if itching or rashes don’t improve within two weeks, or if the infection spreads quickly, medical treatment is necessary. Doctors may prescribe stronger antifungal medicines, especially for nail or scalp infections that tend to linger. People with diabetes or weakened immunity should be extra cautious, since their infections can worsen faster.

The monsoon season is best enjoyed when health worries don’t get in the way. Taking a few extra minutes each day to stay dry, choose the right fabrics, and maintain basic hygiene can prevent weeks of discomfort. Small, consistent efforts go a long way in keeping fungal infections at bay, leaving the season free for what it is meant to be: cooler weather, greener views, and the joy of rain itself.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is a pioneer in aromatherapy and the founder of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Also Read | Beat the monsoon blues with a hot bout of sauna