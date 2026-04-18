How toys for autistic children can foster inclusivity

It’s a child’s play,” might be the old adage but when children play, it is anything but trivial. They are not just passing time but also learning about the world and where they belong in it. This is why a toy’s design matters far more than we realise.

This January, leading toy company Mattel, creator of Hot Wheels and UNO, launched its first autistic Barbie doll in India. It’s the latest addition to an inclusive line that already features Barbie dolls with Down syndrome, type 1 diabetes, visual impairment, and diverse skin tones and body types. Created over 18 months in collaboration with the US-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the doll is dressed in a mauve striped dress, and comes with sensory-considerate features such as noise-cancelling headphones, a fidget accessory, and a softer, more relaxed design overall to reflect the experiences of autistic individuals.

INDIVIDUAL PLAY PATTERNS Although the move is a meaningful step towards making playtime more inclusive it raises the larger question of how play itself differs for children with a disability as their engagement with toys remains deeply individualistic and sensory. “My daughter was never really interested in dolls or teddy bears,” shares A Rajeswari, mother of an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. “She was always drawn to spinning or moving toys, especially sensory objects like balls with lights or glitter.” While Rajeswari sees the introduction of an autistic Barbie as a step towards awareness, she is cautious about overestimating its impact. “Every child is unique, so one representation cannot capture autism,” she states. “Real inclusion comes when children with special needs are actually included in play and everyday activities without barriers.”

Dr Shobha Ramesh, a consultant who works with special children at Spastics Society in Bengaluru and is also a parent to an autistic adult, echoes this sentiment. “Play in autistic children is often not the same as that in neurotypical ones. It can be repetitive, idiosyncratic, and deeply linked to sensory preferences,” she says, elaborating that her 25-year-year old son has always been fascinated by Thomas the Tank Engine, an interest he continues to hold. While such toys may not naturally appeal to every child unless they align with his/her existing interests, Ramesh sees potential value in specific contexts. “It could be a useful tool for therapists or organisations, especially when combined with sensory elements that the child responds to,” she says.

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Praveen Bhosle, a corporate professional whose 12-year-old daughter has Down syndrome, reveals that if there is one object that has held his daughter’s attention from the age of two, it’s the baton held by cheerleaders during the IPL matches. “That’s because her interest has always been in movement and dance. Even now, she spends hours dancing,” he notes. Looking back at her early years, he recalls that she was never really interested in toys. “Someone gifted her a Barbie when she was younger. She played with it for about 30 minutes and never returned to it.” For parents like Bhosle, the question is less about representation and more about relevance. “Ultimately, children engage with what they enjoy. We realised over time that it’s better to invest in what truly holds their attention.”

DIFFERENT RHYTHMS Arguably, play can look different for special children from what is typically expected. Suman John, founder of Diya Innovations, an organisation that provides employment opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bengaluru says: “For a child with special needs, play is often more solitary, repetitive and less about pretend scenarios. Instead of creating imaginative storylines, a child may focus on movement or sensory engagement such as adjusting parts of a toy, repeating an action, or holding something as simple as a stone because that feels comforting. Similarly, objects like fidget spinners or toys with movable joints can provide a sense of regulation.”

That said, John feels inclusive toys can be a positive step towards normalising such behaviours and their impact can extend beyond autistic children. “For neurotypical children, playing with such dolls builds familiarity. It makes different feel normal.”

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A February 2025 study in the International Journal of Play found that toys tailored to autistic children’s sensory and communication needs can boost engagement and encourage more interactive play. Psychologists, however, note that such representation can also shape how children see themselves, and in turn, each other. Dr Nishtha Nagi, psychologist and counsellor at Coto, a digital wellness platform that works with autistic children, points out that inclusive toys can ease the feeling of being different although they may not remove challenges. “They can support confidence by allowing children to recognise them selves. And they can also shape how other children see differences, making it feel ordinary before it is judged.”

The move could also signal a broader shift within the toy industry. John points to the growing importance of the “purple economy”, the large, underserved market that includes people with disabilities and their families. “When global brands take steps like this, it sends a message to local toy makers as well,” she says. “There is need to think about accessibility whether it is through better (toy) design, clearer instructions, or making games usable for children with different abilities.”