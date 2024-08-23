Perfect outdoor escapes: Hit the trails, build a community
SummaryTrail running has gained pace over the last few years with many races in the Himalaya and the Western Ghats
In 2019, Kshitish Purohit and Nakul Butta pored over a digital map that showed two forest pockets of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park of south Delhi. They were located next to each other yet separated by about 2km. They wanted to find a way to link the two with a trail that they could run on. They started tentatively, but their efforts bore fruit at the end of a fulfilling day.
That run got them talking about similar projects in the many green spaces around Delhi. By September that year, they co-founded CapitalTrails to give runners and outdoors enthusiasts a taste of the sport of trail running.
Butta started spending time on trails in 2008-09 when he was working in the US. On his return to India in 2011, he found few practitioners of the sport. Like most runners, Delhi-based Purohit started out on the road before making a transition to the trails in 2018. Butta and Purhoit met during one such run and soon reached out to their networks, starting with group runs that featured three-four people. Today, about 35 runners show up every month for runs in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park and Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary.