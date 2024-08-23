Perfect outdoor escapes: Hit the trails, build a community

Roshan Surve, a Mumbai-based trail runner, recalls being part of the first edition in 2018. He was a regular on the road, but had never heard of trail races. After that first race, he realised it was an extension of the hikes that he had been on in the past and he soon became a regular feature on the trail running circuit. Besides chasing his own races today, he has also been giving runners a taste of the sport as part of the Athlos Trail Running Club based in Mumbai,