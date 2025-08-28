How I trained with Animesh Kujur, the fastest Indian sprinter in the world

Now, the differences: Kujur is an athlete, I am a recreational athlete; Kujur currently holds the national records for 100m (10.18 seconds) and 200m (20.32 seconds), I am merely the fastest in my residential complex in Bengaluru; as the first-ever Indian sprinter to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, he is headed to Tokyo in two weeks while I am west-ward bound in two weeks to attend beer festivals. Kujur is 22, I am twice as old plus a year more; Kujur is fast, strong and fit in any population subset anywhere in the world while I am fast, strong and fit only among my friends, local recreational athletes and, primarily, in my head – backed by data, of course (that one time Tata Mumbai Marathon organisers recruited me as a pacer to plod to a 2-hour half marathon). I consistently finish in the top 100 in most races I sign up for in India. And, I genuinely want to run faster.

So, I asked some people if I could train with Kujur under the eagle eyes of his coach Martin Owens and the support team right where he trains – at the Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. As some people — not me — would say, I manifested it.

There are multiple reels and viral posts that tell me I am fitter than most if I can bench and push overhead my own body weight, as well as deadlift and squat twice my bodyweight. I can do them all. The same sources (but different influencer accounts) also point out that only 1% of the people in the world are super rich. The number of people who can complete a full marathon is even smaller. And I have run seven. So, I showed up bleary eyed at Kalinga Stadium at 6.30am one warm August morning to train with Kujur, convinced that I would, sort of, impress everyone by not completely humiliating myself.

The long and triple jumpers were already training hard, a few were running around the track in pairs, a coach was working with a couple of athletes on the far side of the track and a few were vigorously working on their hamstrings with a foam roller and doing mobility drills and dynamic stretching around me. Owens, the head coach at Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre, briefed me about the training session, which was relay, and quickly taught and demonstrated baton exchanges using the up-sweep method. While he briefed me, Kujur had walked in, set down his yoga mat and was ready for warm-up.

LET'S GET DRILLED

A towering and muscular presence, Kujur is calm, comfortable and confident on the track. He instructed and led me through a full warm-up and insisted that I stick to a pace that I can manage instead of trying to keep up with him. We jogged, swung arms and legs, stretched hamstrings, glutes and the lower back, did some dynamic mobility and balance drills before moving to slightly serious running drills on the track. Kujur showed me a very specific style of strides where we lift the knees high while increasing speed every 10 metres, which he said they learned from the Americans; there was another drill that he picked up from the European athletes during his recent tour through Europe where he broke India’s 100m national record. By this time Owens called everybody in for the main training.

After introducing me, a newcomer, to the medal-winning Odisha relay team, we got down to business. Out came the speed guns, sensors and timers. Off came the t-shirts. Another athlete went about setting up hurdles on the inside track. We started with baton exchange. Standing next to Owens, I watched on from the sidelines. They were running at full speed. I thought I would manage it when the coach sent me to the 100m mark and asked me to run at full speed and pass the baton to D.M. Jairam, who races the 100m, 200m and relay. I went out at full speed, Jairam was ready, looking at me. That's when I received a reality check.

As I closed in, he turned and dashed off at his regular pace expecting a call from me. I dug deep, upped the pace and shouted, “Up." He put his hand up, the tip of the baton touched his thumb, but I was already out of gas and slowed down, and so was unable to complete the pass. Both the coach and the athlete remained calm, shouted encouragement and asked me to go again from a shorter distance. This time, I came dashing in but was holding the baton in the wrong hand. So, I went again from about 10m. I was running as hard as I could, quadriceps burning and heart bursting, Jairam delayed his take off and ran slower… but his slow pace was way too fast for me and I went down on my knees, head bowed down and panting. Owens was laughing. Others, who were recovering after their sprints, looked on in amused bewilderment.

TRAINING TO RUN LIKE HELL

Next, we changed things up. All those who were passing the baton now turned receivers. Owens teamed me up with Sarun Payasingh, a long jumper and relay specialist. Owens put down a water bottle about 15m behind me on the track and asked me to run like hell the moment Payasingh reached it. He started, I waited, when he came close, Owens screamed, “Run, now." I turned and ran as if my life depended on it. The next thing I remember was Payasingh overtaking me. I was that slow. He was asked to go again from about 15m against his wishes, I waited and asked him, “Seriously, just jog this time." He did just that, I ran as fast as I could and finally managed to complete one baton exchange to everyone’s delight. After this we practiced starting off the blocks. While I had a decent starting position, the start itself was poor. Everyone was ahead of me before I could get in four strides.

It was 9.45am and Kujur and the relay team were done with the training. But Owens asked me to go run with Ramandeep Kaur, who was doing 400m split hurdles (200m run, rest 60 seconds, run 200m). While Kaur did the hurdles, I did a flat-out sprint on the next track. In long distance races, I usually overtake runners. Here, by the third hurdle Kaur had overtaken me and I could barely sprint for 170m, jogging the rest of the way. After the pause, we went again and it was a repeat of the first 200m. As we walked back knackered, Kaur revealed that she had just returned to training after an ACL surgery. Talk about adding insult to injury. Or, maybe, it was the reality check I needed. Incidentally, Kaur went on to win the gold medal in 400m hurdles at the National Interstate Athletics championship last weekend.

The only record that can’t be bettered is the one where you are the first-ever at something. While Kujur’s national records for 100m and 200m are guaranteed to be surpassed, the fact that he is set to become the first-ever Indian sprinter to reach the World Athletics Championships will never be improved upon. On the other hand, I have room – and need – for a whole lot of improvement.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.