How I trained with Animesh Kujur, the fastest Indian sprinter in the world

TRAINING TO RUN LIKE HELL

Next, we changed things up. All those who were passing the baton now turned receivers. Owens teamed me up with Sarun Payasingh, a long jumper and relay specialist. Owens put down a water bottle about 15m behind me on the track and asked me to run like hell the moment Payasingh reached it. He started, I waited, when he came close, Owens screamed, “Run, now." I turned and ran as if my life depended on it. The next thing I remember was Payasingh overtaking me. I was that slow. He was asked to go again from about 15m against his wishes, I waited and asked him, “Seriously, just jog this time." He did just that, I ran as fast as I could and finally managed to complete one baton exchange to everyone’s delight. After this we practiced starting off the blocks. While I had a decent starting position, the start itself was poor. Everyone was ahead of me before I could get in four strides.