Why everyone is trying out stick-it-on patches

It was a severe vitamin D3 deficiency that introduced Yashovardhan Kanodia, 35, co-founder of East Star Financial Advisors in Kolkata to vitamin patches. Racked by aches and pains in his body, he needed something that could provide him with immediate relief, and pills weren’t doing that. “It takes a long time for oral supplements to work on vitamin D deficiency and with my busy schedule running a financial consultancy, I often don’t remember to take the pills and the vitamin patches from Patch Up looked promising for me to try. I am all for new, more efficient (wellness) tech," he shares.

There are a range of patches available in the market today catering to a range of problems from pain relief to motion sickness, acne patches, and hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). These patches are more formally referred to as ‘transdermal patches’ or ‘skin patches’ as they use a Transdermal Drug Delivery System (TDDS). TDDS, in simple words, is a system that delivers the drug to the body through the skin through medicated adhesive patches worn on the skin. The first transdermal patch, Scopolamine, for motion sickness, was approved in 1979 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The arrival of nicotine patches in 1992 led to transdermal patches being widely accepted.

Today, patches are being considered as effective as any other form of medication and many Indian brands are catching up to make TDDS readily available to the Indian consumer.

Sparsha Pharma International, headquartered in Hyderabad, claims to be the first transdermal patch manufacturing company in India, having started the venture in 2008. We manufacture transdermal patches as they have numerous advantages over traditional medicine forms, says Dr Dange Veerapaneni, CMD of Sparsha Pharma. “Patches are easy to use and provide controlled, consistent drug delivery to the patient. And since they bypass the digestive system, they reduce side-effects like gastrointestinal irritation. Patches are also discreet, convenient, and ideal for patients who have difficulty swallowing pills," he adds.

Patch Up, a Delhi-based company founded in 2024, makes transdermal patches for supplements like vitamin D and melatonin, and has received great response despite it being a new product category. Founder Radhika Rajpal believes that supplement patches have higher efficacy. “The issue with consuming nutrients directly in the form of oral supplements—pills, gummies, powders—is that they’re already a broken-down version of our food. Hence, the enzymes in our digestive system reduce the efficacy of the supplements taken orally. Patches avoid the digestive system altogether, making the vitamins enter the bloodstream directly. This leads to higher bio-availability and absorption, and hence, higher efficacy," she elaborates.

Gurugram-based Pee Safe has come up with the Feminine Herbal Pain Relief Patch, which delivers natural ingredients like peppermint satva (menthol), eucalyptus oil, and cinnamon oil directly through the skin to the affected area. “These patches are highly effective for localized relief, targeting the specific area where cramps occur. Since the ingredients are absorbed directly through the skin, they act quickly and consistently, and a single patch can provide the user with relief for up to 12 hours," explains Dr Ajeet K. Srivastav, vice president, R&D and Compliance at Pee Safe.

29-year-old Shreya Chandak, consultant at EY, Kolkata, is a regular user of heat patches, another popular form of transdermal patches. “Heat patches are a big hit for working women like me. You cannot afford to take an off from work each time you get your period or carry hot water bags to the office. These patches come in handy. The pain doesn’t vanish completely but it eases my cramps and helps me get me through the day," she shares. For most users, ease of use is a common benefit of skin patches.

Rajpal echoes Kanodia when she says that patches are an efficient choice for supplement users as it doesn’t have zero additives. “You can also take two supplements together as long as they don’t have conflicting ingredients. For long-term benefits, however, you’d need to keep the patches on for 8 hours, and use them daily for 90 days," she says.

HOW DO PATCHES WORK?

Transdermal or skin patches typically consist of several layers that are designed to deliver a predetermined dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream at a constant rate. The transportation of the drug is affected by various factors like skin permeability and duration of application. “Transdermal administration allows prolonged release of the medications and minimizes adverse effects due to lower drug peak concentration," explains Dr Manju Butani, head of department – anaesthesiology & operating rooms at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai.

As they release medication slowly through the skin into the bloodstream, the duration for patches to show tangible results depends on the type of medication and its purpose. “In the case of pain relief, benefits can be observed within hours as the drug reaches its target very quickly," explains Dr Shifa Yadav, consultant dermatologist, Artemis Hospitals Gurgaon.

However, not all ailments can be treated with TTDS. Ionic medications, which include antacids and expectorants, demand other delivery systems. “The suitability of patches depends on the molecular structure, solubility, and intended therapeutic use of the medication," warns Yadav. Butani concurs. “Transdermal administration is a slow, sustained medication delivery and so, it’s not ideal for conditions that require a single dose of a drug to be administered in a short period of time such as an injection or an oral dose," she explains. For transdermal patches to be effective, the medication, Butani notes, should have a reasonable molecular size that can be easily absorbed by the skin.

WEAR IT ON THE SKIN

While they may not heal all ailments and should only be considered as supplementary solution, there’s a rising acceptance of transdermal patches among consumers.

The Indian transdermal patches market earned a revenue of $201.9 million in 2024, as per a report by market research company Grand View Research. Unlike oral medication, the risks are minimal. In the event of adverse reactions on the skin such as itching or irritation, you can remove the patch to stop the drug delivery, which makes this system safe, says Dr Manju Butani. Transdermal patches are being used to treat conditions and diseases such as chronic pain and dementia associated with Parkinson’s disease. The most effective way to provide medications such as fentanyl, lidocaine, buprenorphine, and other combinations of drugs, according to Butani, is through the transdermal administration system for out-of-hospital care.

Aditi Sarawagi is an independent writer who covers wellness, travel and food.