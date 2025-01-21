Why everyone is trying out stick-it-on patches

It was a severe vitamin D3 deficiency that introduced Yashovardhan Kanodia, 35, co-founder of East Star Financial Advisors in Kolkata to vitamin patches. Racked by aches and pains in his body, he needed something that could provide him with immediate relief, and pills weren’t doing that. “It takes a long time for oral supplements to work on vitamin D deficiency and with my busy schedule running a financial consultancy, I often don’t remember to take the pills and the vitamin patches from Patch Up looked promising for me to try. I am all for new, more efficient (wellness) tech," he shares.