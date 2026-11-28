The growing popularity of global sports and fitness trends such as pickleball, padel and Hyrox has encouraged Indians to embrace an active lifestyle with renewed enthusiasm.
A UNESCO report published this year reports India’s sports and physical activity ecosystem has expanded significantly over the last two decades. The report defines physical activity as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy expenditure. Unlike structured exercise, which is planned and repetitive and aims to improve fitness, physical activity is more inclusive and enjoyable, and can be integrated into everyday routines and lifestyles. These activities are accessible to a wider range of people, regardless of age, ability or fitness level.
This helps explain the growing popularity of pickleball and padel in India. These racquet sports need relatively low skill and fitness requirements. The increased interest in active lifestyles has also prompted more people to opt for active holidays, combining visits to new destinations with opportunities to improve their sporting skills and fitness. Here are some of the activities attracting Indians on vacation.
Padel retreats in Bali
Mumbai-based businessman Shahid Lokhandwala, 41, can’t get enough of padel these days. He works out, plays cricket and runs from time to time, but padel is his latest love. So much so that he even takes his two-year-old son to the court, giving him a padel racket and a ball to familiarise him with the sport.So, when it was time to choose a family holiday destination with friends and their families this summer, Lokhandwala knew he wanted somewhere he could work on his padel skills while enjoying quality family time. He picked Bali.
“When it comes to padel, Bali has some of the best facilities, coaches and clinics, where you can not only enjoy a fun game or two but also train with a professional who can help you improve your skills. The game requires hitting the ball at a certain angle to make it as difficult as possible for your opponent to return it. Then there’s positioning, court movement, hitting off the back wall… there’s so much to learn. Padel is fascinating,” says Lokhandwala, who attended a multi-day padel clinic during his vacation.
Bali was an easy choice because it has stunning beaches, plenty of accommodation options, including hotels and homestays, activities for children, and a wide variety of excellent food, drinks and coffee — all while being relatively easy on the pocket. If anyone in the group needed to slow down, Lokhandwala says, they could simply have signed up for one of the many yoga retreats in Ubud.
Bali is also an easy destination for Indians, who enjoy visa-on-arrival facilities.
MMA and Muay Thai boot camps in Phuket, Thailand
Gautam Rajda, 51, started exercising more than a decade ago, when his doctor gave him two choices: take cholesterol medication for the rest of his life or lose weight by adopting an active lifestyle.
The initial days were a literal struggle as he experimented with running, gym workouts and boxing. But he didn’t give up. Having once weighed more than 100 kg, Rajda now weighs 85 kg. He enjoys lifting weights five days a week and goes for a 5 km run once over the weekend.
While on vacation in Phuket with his wife and son, he attended a Muay Thai session near his upscale hotel off Bang Tao Beach. He enjoyed it so much that he returned a couple of months later for a two-week Muay Thai boot camp in Phuket.
There are several Muay Thai training centres in the Bang Tao Beach neighbourhood, and they routinely attract men and women from across the world who travel there to train throughout the year, says Rajda.“The sessions involve basic MMA skills, movement drills, learning to punch, kick and block, and even sparring. We also have workout sessions. These MMA gyms offer classes for all skill levels — from beginners like me to those preparing for professional or amateur bouts. Those two weeks were tough, but I thoroughly enjoyed myself,” says Rajda, who attended the boot camp a couple of years ago. “I still do a boxing or MMA session once a week in Kolkata,” he adds.
Phuket is a great holiday destination, with plenty of restaurants and bars, a wide range of hotels, including budget options, good shopping opportunities and gorgeous beach sunsets. Indians can also visit the island visa-free for up to 30 days.
Triathlon preparation in Koh Chang, Thailand
I wasn’t a fan of Thailand until I visited Koh Chang, the country’s second-largest island. Getting there is a bit of a task. You can either take a six-hour bus ride to Trat, followed by a short ferry ride to the island, or catch a short flight from Bangkok to Trat, take a taxi to the port and then board the ferry.
Getting there is the hardest part, but the effort is immensely rewarding, especially if you visit in February, after the peak season ends in January.