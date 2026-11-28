Hyrox prep in Dubai

You could prepare for Hyrox in almost any city in India but, if you want to go on a holiday without disrupting your training, Dubai should be your pick. From the waterfront district of Marina to the commercial neighbourhood of Business Bay and the residential area of Jumeirah Beach Residences, you are never far away from a high quality hybrid fitness centre. From November to March, early mornings and late evenings in the city are pleasant enough for outdoor runs while the fitness centres are air conditioned and loaded with all the equipment you might need. The added advantage is, you get access to some high quality trainers from all around the world who could help you make fine adjustments that could take your performance to the next level and your finish times several notches lower. However, not even the finest trainer can make you enjoy burpee broad jumps or wall balls.