Trimester zero: Why couples head to therapists to prepare for pregnancy

Jyoti and Rakesh Dhoundiyal, both in their early thirties from Uttarakhand and now living in Delhi, say the pressure to have a child began just two years into their marriage. “We wanted to wait until we were financially stable, and Rakesh often felt he hadn’t done enough to support a family comfortably,” says Jyoti. Persistent questions from family and friends left him anxious and eventually depressed. He began therapy and medication about seven months before conception. “He is doing much better now, and today we have an eight-month-old daughter,” she says.