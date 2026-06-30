Trimester zero: Why couples head to therapists to prepare for pregnancy

Sakshi and her husband Palash, 31, had covered the usual preconception checklist — folic acid, iron levels, nutrition and fitness. The therapy was Sakshi’s addition. Anxiety runs in her family: her grandfather had it, her father showed similar symptoms, and she was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder in college for which she took medication. Although she is not dealing with mental health issues now, she opted for therapy during Trimester Zero. Her aim is to break the cycle of generational anxiety, prepare for a healthy pregnancy and raise a resilient child.