What you need to know about ultra-processed foods
SummaryUltra-processed foods, which are convenient and engineered to be addictive, are a serious health threat in India
In a not-too-distant past, treating oneself to a snack meant having a samosa, aloo chaat, vada pav or jhaal muri. Admittedly, many of these dishes weren’t exactly nutritious but they were all made fresh, and sold within hours, if not minutes, of being made. Today, particularly in urban India, these traditional snacks are being replaced by ready-to-eat packaged foods such as bars, cookies and cereals, which are marketed as healthy, delicious and convenient. While they are convenient and delicious to the point of being addictive, they are far from healthy because of the amount of processing they undergo to achieve their taste, long shelf life and perfect shape and consistency.