What you need to know about ultra-processed foods

In a not-too-distant past, treating oneself to a snack meant having a samosa, aloo chaat , vada pav or jhaal muri . Admittedly, many of these dishes weren’t exactly nutritious but they were all made fresh, and sold within hours, if not minutes, of being made. Today, particularly in urban India, these traditional snacks are being replaced by ready-to-eat packaged foods such as bars, cookies and cereals, which are marketed as healthy, delicious and convenient. While they are convenient and delicious to the point of being addictive, they are far from healthy because of the amount of processing they undergo to achieve their taste, long shelf life and perfect shape and consistency.

These snacks are so far removed from being healthy or nutritious that several global health agencies, doctors, nutritionists and fitness experts have unanimously declared such “ultra-processed foods" as one of the biggest health risks in the world today. Along with pollution and sedentary lifestyles, ultra-processed foods have emerged as a serious threat to the health and fitness of Indians.

Food Groups

The label “ultra-processed foods" is rather new. It was first used in 2009 by the Brazilian nutrition scientist Carlos A Monteiro in a paper titled Nutrition And Health. The Issue Is Not Food, Nor Nutrients, So Much As Processing. In the paper, Monteiro divided the foods we eat into three groups. Group 1 consisted of whole foods that are minimally processed, and whose nutritional properties are not significantly altered from said processing. “Such processes include cleaning, removal of inedible fractions, portioning, refrigeration, freezing, pasteurisation, fermenting, precooking, drying, skimming, bottling and packaging. Fresh meat and milk, grains, pulses (legumes), nuts and fruits, vegetables, roots and tubers sold as such, are usually minimally processed in various ways," writes Monteiro.

Group 2 consists of oils, fats, flours, pasta, starches and sugars extracted from whole foods. These foods are not consumed by themselves but are used as ingredients to cook dishes.

The third group, which is ultra-processed foods, use Group 2 foods as raw materials along with salt and other preservatives, with little or no Group 1 whole foods, to create food products such as cookies, breakfast cereals, yoghurt, nutrition bars, bread, soft drinks, frozen meals and meat products such as sausages and burgers, which are sold in large numbers. “Ultra-processed foods are industrially manufactured products containing additives like preservatives, artificial flavours, and sweeteners. While convenient and affordable, these foods pose significant health risks due to their poor nutritional profile. They are often high in calories and lack essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals," says Kiran Dalal, chief dietitian at Fortis Hospital in Faridabad.

In his paper, Monteiro noted that the production and consumption growth of ultra-processed foods has been spectacular—between 200% to 400% in both higher- and lower-income countries. India is no outlier in this regard.

Addictive and empty

Ultra-processed foods are a source of empty calories due to their low-nutrient, high-caloric content, points out Aishwarya Kumbhakoni, registered dietitian and consultant dietician (diabetes) at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“Many ultra-processed foods are engineered to be hyper-palatable, making them difficult to resist and people tend to overeat. These foods often contain high levels of added sugars, unhealthy fats (trans fats) and sodium, which contribute to obesity, heart disease and hypertension," adds Kumbhakoni. Diets that include a lot of ultra-processed foods are intrinsically nutritionally unbalanced and harmful to health, warns Monteiro.

While ultra-processed foods began to appear globally in the 1980s, in India, consumption of ultra-processed foods has grown exponentially in the 21st century alongside the growth in national wealth, easier availability of global foods and products, and longer work hours.

Globally, the world started to wake up to the risks of these food products in the last 15 years, after multiple studies started shedding light on the matter. However, the first significant study, titled Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain, was published in 2019, where researchers found definitive evidence that people tend to eat more while consuming ultra-processed foods, and gain more weight when compared to eating a diet comprising minimally processed foods. Multiple studies since then have conclusively shown links between ultra-processed foods and increased risk of type 2 diabetes, certain kinds of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, depression, addiction and anxiety.

How to strike a balance

It is difficult to beat the convenience of a ready-to-eat meal or the lure of a “healthy" nutrition bar in our busy lives. That said, the best way to ensure your health is to cut out ultra-processed foods and adopt a diet rich in whole foods. “It may not always be possible to ditch ultra-processed foods but you need to find a way to make your food habits a bit healthier," says Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Transform. Sharing tips on healthy eating, she says, “Pre-plan your meals. Keep some easy snacks like nuts, seeds, chikkis, and boiled peanuts handy instead of packaged snacks. Understand the ingredients and nutritional labels so that you are aware of what you put in your body."

Finding a balance between convenience and nutrition is essential in today’s fast-paced world, adds Dalal. “Striking the right balance involves mindful eating and planning ahead. Follow the 80/20 rule, where 80% of your diet consists of whole, minimally processed foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, and 20% can include more indulgent, processed options. This allows for flexibility while prioritising nutritious meals," she says. Finally, make smart choices: when eating out, choose options like grilled meats, salads, or dishes made from whole foods.

Know the labels

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) classifies processed foods into various categories based on their level of processing and the methods used, says Aishwarya Kumbhakoni, registered dietitian and consultant dietician (diabetes) at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Unprocessed or Minimally Processed Foods: Raw foods or foods that have undergone minimal processing such as washing, cutting .

Processed Foods: Modified through methods like cooking, curing or preserving such as pasteurizing, pickling.

Processed Culinary Ingredients: Derived from unprocessed or minimally processed foods used in cooking, eg. oils, fats, sugars and salt.

Ultra-Processed Foods: Contain various ingredients such as additives, preservatives, which are used at a commercial level to mass produce food items like breads, cereals, nutrition bars, sugary drinks, and ready-to-eat meals.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.