What you need to know about ultra-processed foods

How to strike a balance

It is difficult to beat the convenience of a ready-to-eat meal or the lure of a “healthy" nutrition bar in our busy lives. That said, the best way to ensure your health is to cut out ultra-processed foods and adopt a diet rich in whole foods. “It may not always be possible to ditch ultra-processed foods but you need to find a way to make your food habits a bit healthier," says Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Transform. Sharing tips on healthy eating, she says, “Pre-plan your meals. Keep some easy snacks like nuts, seeds, chikkis, and boiled peanuts handy instead of packaged snacks. Understand the ingredients and nutritional labels so that you are aware of what you put in your body."