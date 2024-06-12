Why you should let your kids climb trees and get messy

Free play gives kids complete freedom to play the way they want to, and this has a multitude of benefits

June 11 was the first-ever UN International Day of Play, observed to foster creativity, well-being and resilience in all individuals, especially children.

Free play—which is not bound by rules, or is not a sport—helps in the development of a healthy mind. Free or unstructured play allows children to be creative and imaginative, helping them learn on their own. Child psychologists agree that children need both structured and unstructured playtime, which includes playing with toys. Almost anything can be a toy in the hands of a child. For instance, using colour pencils to colour inside the lines is structured play, using the pencils to make a train on the floor is unstructured play.

Keeping the benefits of free play in mind, the United Nations General Assembly on 25 March had announced that 11 June would be a day dedicated to play, a resolution supported by 140 countries. Bengaluru-based child rights agency, Concerned for Working Children (CWC) was one of the several NGOs that worked on the year-long campaign, initiated by the Lego Foundation. Ten thousand children from around the world, including 464 Indians from CWC's child rights groups in Kundapura and Vijayanagara districts in Karnataka, gave their inputs which went into the making of the Children and Young People's Call to Action.

The UN’s concern is especially for the millions of children who are deprived of the most basic requirements of play—safe and conflict-free zones, free time, toys, adult support and access.

“Provide us with space to explore and create independently. Step back to observe and appreciate our play," says Shreeraksha, 15, about how free play can be facilitated by adults. Shreeraksha, along with her friends Anjali, Tanush, Maheshwari and Nishmitha, was one of the 464 Indian children from CWC’s children’s groups who were nominated to the global Children and Youth Advisory Group that advocated for ‘a day for play’.

Today, children in more than 6,000 state-run village libraries and 79 childcare institutions in the state will be celebrating the first International Day of Play.

“We’ve always included play as a tool in our programmes. But when our children started picking out nuances of play, it was an eye-opener. They told us how it brought them peace, helped them get over the struggles in their lives, and they told us what they wanted from the adults around them," says Kavita Ratna, executive director of CWC and a governing member of the Geneva-based Child and Youth Friendly Governance Project.

Others working with children, too, have observed the benefits of unstructured play in a child’s development. Shrey Rawat, co-founder of alternative school Suraah and a former Teach For India fellow, is working with a 25-year-old school in Kattapathar, Uttarakhand where the games period has been replaced with free play. “Free play allows children to be spontaneous. While games teach children teamwork and achieving goals, free play can build bonds," says Rawat.

Bengaluru-based Janani Eswar is a pedagogy consultant, nature-play facilitator, co-founder of whole-foods, plant- based snacks company Sampoorna Ahara, and mother of two. Eswar finds the element of fun missing in many institutions, and so as a nature-play facilitator, she conducts programmes that connect nature and play. These include games in the open and using natural materials to create or use as toys. "In the learning process, play cuts through all kinds of emotions and helps children process heavy issues such as climate change. Let them experience more things—dig mud, climb a tree, touch leaves—and nature becomes real. I wish more adults would let their children get dirty and messy—that is sensory play."

Mala Kumar is the author of Paper Play and other books for children.

