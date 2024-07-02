How therapy can help lighten your ‘emotional baggage’

‘What really is therapy?’ is a common question I get asked at Indian dinner parties when I answer the generic, ‘So, what do you do?’ and reveal that I’m a psychotherapist. While the word is popular in certain sections of urban Indian society, it is still very much a practice shrouded in mystery and vagueness within our mainstream. Therapy is a professional form of inner work. Broadly, inner work encompasses the process of self-exploration, self-awareness and personal growth that people—whether they have experienced active traumatization or not—engage in to better understand themselves and their emotions, thoughts, beliefs and behaviours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Use free mental health therapy platforms, but with caution. Here’s why It is a personal journey, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. I believe every person can benefit from some amount of inner work in their life, because each one of us has been impacted by interpersonal and systemic trauma as part of living in a challenging world. There is no person who is ‘above this’ or who doesn’t need inner work practice at some point. Inner work helps us understand why we believe something to be true. What our mothers, fathers, grandparents, cousins, schoolteachers, nannies, religious and spiritual gurus, priests and others tell us about life gets interpreted by us, as children, as ‘truth’. This is only natural. However, this is what creates this stubborn thing that’s called ‘psychological conditioning’. The movies and songs we consume contribute to it, as do the verbal and non-verbal strategies our families use to deal with life’s many challenges.

All this impacts us first as children at home, then at school, then in college and workplaces and finally in the adult homes we ourselves go on to create. We often carry forward information from one life phase to the next without really stopping and asking how relevant that conditioning, that stored information, is for us. What was true for you at six, is it still true for you at thirty-six? Does that truth still hold meaning for the world around you? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inner work practices such as therapy, meditation, journalling, creating art and communal grief-sharing can lead us to a greater sense of agency around this internalized sense of oppression. It can empower us to separate beliefs around sex and sexuality that have been imposed upon us as normative, versus those that are indigenous to us.

A new definition of trauma As research advances and society evolves, the definition of trauma also shifts and changes. Today, largely, we understand trauma not just as an individual event that caused some sort of harm to a person—such as an accident, an illness or the passing of a parent when one was a child (these are also very valid)—but also as an ongoing cause of distress in terms of deeply held harmful, unjust or misguided beliefs that lead people to shame, hurt, oppress, abuse or look down upon others. Examples include racism, sexism, misogyny, ableism and casteism, among others.

When trauma happens (no person escapes the knife of trauma in some way, shape or form)—when we get hurt, ill, violated, abused, pained, shamed, bullied or impacted by a lack of control over the events in our lives—our bodies adapt to that physical and emotional pain to keep us alive. If we were lucky as children, we had at least one secure adult around us who helped calm us and then repaired the hurt before it transformed into something more drastic. A lot of us urban Indian adults had some form of stable, if not secure, adult to calm physical pain. Most Indian parents of any generation are extremely attentive to physical harm towards children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, that same physically secure adult likely did not have the emotional tools to calm us down in the ways children need—at a more tender, heart-centred level. As the years went by, we never accessed any emotional repair or healing—and that adaptive pain became completely ‘normal’ to us.

‘Inner work’ can involve various formal and informal techniques and practices of self-awareness. Every individual’s and community’s inner work process may unfold over time. Overall, therapists find that people engaging in inner work lead an enhanced quality of life, with greater self-acceptance, compassion, resilience and understanding.

When's the right time to access therapy? In my practice, I often meet people when a problem in their life has become acute and gotten out of hand. By the time most Indians choose to challenge the stereotypes against psychotherapy as a mental health practice, and take a courageous risk by entering offices like mine, more often than not something extreme has already happened. It is best to access therapy when the problems are not yet severe, and when life’s circumstances are comfortable so that further problems can be nipped in the bud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Therapy is one of the best harm reduction practices possible. Like any real relationship, it takes time for the establishment of trust. As you open up to the therapist of your choice about something challenging for you, the therapist’s professional training is geared towards helping you find your own solutions to the challenges at hand. I like the metaphor of baggage and ‘suitcases’ to further understand the need for inner work and therapy.

Rearrange your inner chaos into a suitcase [E]ach human being is a complex mix of thoughts, feelings, sensations, behaviours, desires, hopes, values and more. Each relationship from childhood that one experiences leads one’s psyche to gather more of these complexities. It is a natural process of psychological aging. Life’s challenges tend to get more complex as we grow older. Many of these complexities that become part of our psychology live ‘under the surface’ of what’s conscious to us, which is what we mean when we say something is ‘subconscious’. So, while we may think we’re uncomplicated and pattern-free, the truth is that nobody is truly so. Each person has their own inner world that is filled with its own complexities.

Now, if we don’t take the time to organize these complexities for ourselves in some way, over time we end up with heavy, messy, chaotic baggage. We may feel like we want to be free and happy, but our chaos follows us wherever we go. We don’t feel light, present or alive in our bodies; we feel burdened and blocked. However, when we do take the time to understand our inner chaos—which is the natural result of life’s challenges—and put it in some form of order that makes sense to us, we end up with ‘suitcases’ instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a system of organization, we can choose how many contents of our past we’d like to carry forward and how many we would like to leave behind. Some ‘suitcases’ are so heavy that their contents might never be fully organized—and that is also part of our human experience. Therapy often helps us discern the difference so that we can travel through life in the most liberated way possible.

