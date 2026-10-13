Is lymphatic drainage a magic pill for health?

Despite a careful diet, regular running, yoga, CrossFit and strength training, Anupriya Kapur, 45, felt something change last year. “I hadn’t gained weight, but my clothes felt snug,” says the Gurugram-based content creator and life coach. “I would wake up stiff, lacked the usual spring to my step, and my body felt inflamed.”
Researching ways to reduce inflammation, she came across online videos demonstrating movements to aid lymphatic drainage. Since October last year, she has followed a similar 15-minute morning routine, which she credits, alongside exercise and eliminating dairy and gluten, with reducing inflammation and maintaining her energy.
The lymphatic drainage craze is evident on social media with videos showing lymphatic massage techniques and people jumping, tapping their armpits or bodies, “picking apples” by stretching overhead, marching and swinging their arms. Captions describe these as lymphatic movement, claiming they stimulate lymphatic flow.
Several videos attribute them to Qigong, an ancient Chinese practice that cultivates energy through movement, breath and intention. Advocates believe 10-15 minutes of daily practice can aid lymphatic drainage, weight loss and detoxification. But experts say claims of magical weight loss and toxin flushing are unsupported. Movement has benefits, but dramatic results are unlikely without understanding the lymphatic system, the causes of inflammation and other symptoms (like face puffiness or sluggishness), and overall health habits.
Lymphatic system and movement
The lymphatic system is a network of organs, vessels and tissues that return lymph, a colourless fluid, into the bloodstream. As an essential component of the circulatory system, it collects excess fluid from tissues, filters waste and abnormal cells, helps fat absorption, and protects against infection.
Lymph passes through hundreds of lymph nodes located throughout our body, where foreign substances are filtered, before collecting into two main ducts in the chest and returned to the bloodstream.
“Every movement you do helps in lymphatic flow,” says Drashti Shah, a sports and spine physiotherapist in Vadodara. While all movement is related to the lymphatic system, regular gym-goers who only do unidirectional exercises can have lymph stagnancy, she adds.
After being diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder in 2022, Raakhi Ganerriwal, 47, struggled with sleep, restricted arm movement and stiffness. She began exploring nervous-system regulation, mobility and the body’s physiological systems. “This led me to learn more about the lymphatic system and the role of movement in supporting lymphatic flow,” says the Mumbai-based dietician and founder of RG Nutrition and Wellness. “That was a turning point for me. I realised that nutrition and exercise weren’t the whole picture.”
She began to incorporate mobility work, lymphatic movement, along with a three-hour screen-free period in the morning. “Over these two years since I started, I feel less stiff and sluggish in the morning, experience less puffiness and bloating and I feel my face and body look more defined,” says Ganerriwal. But she does not credit lymphatic movement alone. “There have been several simultaneous changes in my lifestyle: my sleep, nutrition, stress management, daily movement, strength training and overall routine.”
Rooted in Eastern practices
Routines demonstrated on social media combine 5 to 10 movements, including light jumping, twists, arm waves, golf swings and squats. Some videos claim these movements draw on Qigong. A video by influencer Daniella Duque mentions the “secret to weight loss without dieting was discovered in ancient China” and that these movements activate metabolism to burn fat and flush toxins in a week.
Tai Chi and Qigong expert Christopher Fernandes, founder of Mumbai-based Sevangee, a teaching centre for Eastern energy practices, sees similarities between some of these routines and movements in Indian yoga and Chinese bodily cultivation practices which integrate mind and body to improve health, build inner energy (such as qi) and achieve spiritual and moral transformation. “The arm movements, gentle knee bending, weight shifting and coordinated breathing seen in the videos resemble preparatory exercises used in Qigong,” he says, “Such resemblance does not, by itself, establish a historical connection. Tracing the origin of a particular exercise requires textual or historical evidence beyond its outward appearance.”
He notes that rhythmic physical activity can support lymphatic transport through muscle contraction and relaxation, along with pressure changes caused by breathing. “Walking, ankle pumps, gentle arm movements and comfortable breathing are accessible examples,” says Fernandes.
Not a magic pill
“Reduced swelling or a feeling of lightness after movement, while meaningful improvements, does not demonstrate that toxins have been eliminated, fat lost or inflammation reduced throughout the body,” says Fernandes. The liver and kidneys already process and eliminate waste, he notes, adding that neither lymphatic massage nor specific drainage routines have been shown to burn fat.
Lymphatic movement need not follow a prescribed sequence, repetition count or time of day. Find a rhythm and duration that suits you. Ganerriwal, for instance, precedes movement with a gentle lymphatic self-massage of the abdomen, face and limbs. “I look at this as a way of supporting fluid movement and helping the body feel less heavy or puffy, rather than as a way to “melt fat” or “detox” the body.”
Lymphatic flow is not just supported by muscular activity, but also pressure changes during breathing, and rhythmic contractions within lymph vessels. “The claim that lymph moves only when we move is therefore inaccurate,” says Fernandes.