Is lymphatic drainage a magic pill for health?

Shah cautions against life-altering claims but recommends movement to support lymphatic flow. Light jumping jacks or five to ten minutes on a trampoline are options she suggests. “The other effective ones are the shaking of arms and legs, tapping, stroking of skin towards the larger lymph nodes, and dry brushing as they are targeted and done in a specific direction.” A routine a few times a week is good practice, and more frequent practice with professional help may be useful if there are signs of stagnation.