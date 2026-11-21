"I can go running on a trail in the Siri Fort forest in the heart of a big city,” says Namrata Joshipura, a Delhi-based fashion designer. Architect Kiran Nayak, a Bengaluru resident, goes running in a park behind his home in Koramangala.
But things don’t look as good for actor and nutritionist Sandeep Sachdev as he can only run early mornings on the streets of Mumbai. “The Nana Nani Park near my house is tiny with a perimeter of 300m or less. If I don’t want to feel like a hamster, I have to hit the road,” says Sachdev.
For a nation grappling with a massive diabetes and obesity problem, people need physical activity to improve their health. Given that private gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities such as turfs and racquet sports courts come with a hefty price tag for entry, public parks play a vital role in helping people get their requisite physical activity. But more often than not, parks in urban India fail those seeking to adopt an active lifestyle.
Multiple issues leave India’s parks inaccessible to a lot of people, says Nayak, who also takes his young child to play there. “Most of the parks in India are designed for a single purpose—walking. This leads to conflicts, especially between runners and joggers and walkers, those who want to exercise and children who want to play,” says Nayak.
Joshipura has faced this first-hand: “I have to weave my way through people walking in all directions, sometimes four adults walking shoulder to shoulder covering the entire span of the path. In India, we drive and walk on the left but somehow a lot of people forget that basic rule and often argue despite coming from the wrong side in parks.”
Simple steps such as painting proper signs and dividers with arrows indicating the direction of movement can make a huge difference and improve park usage etiquette.
Then there is the safety issue and poor maintenance and facilities. Joshipura, who runs regularly in parks and roads in New Delhi, says that while safety is not an issue for her because there are many walkers early in the morning, she doesn’t let her 21-year-old daughter go for a run by herself after 9am when the morning walkers have gone home and the parks are empty.
BUILDING A CULTURE
To get various groups to use the same public space for multiple purposes, a city needs to build a culture around parks, and plan for various users. Nayak gives the example of parks such as New York’s Central Park and Prospect Park, Madrid’s Retiro, Sao Paulo’s Parque Ibirapuera and London’s Hyde Park. But, it takes time, he adds.
There are infrastructural problems too. The parks are often poorly lit. The toilets are either locked or unclean. And then there is the trouble with time slots. Parks across India follow rigid timings, points out Nayak. Most open early mornings and in the afternoon between 4pm and 8pm.
“Given the long office hours and long commute for most people, the timings render the parks unusable for most professionals,” says Nayak.