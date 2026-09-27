Why urban professionals in their 40s are quitting the city for a slow life

If you ask people why they’re slowing down now, they start with their bodies. “Midlife crisis is often about emptiness,” says Dr Sona Abraham, a Kochi-based endocrinologist who sees this play out routinely in her clinical practice. “People have been running on a hamster wheel as young as they were kids—always achieving, always striving.” She says the hormonal and metabolic shifts she sees most often in people entering their 40s are fluctuations in thyroid function (TSH) and blood sugar—often preceded by insulin resistance. Sleep is lighter, recovery takes longer, and stress hits harder. “There’s often a disconnect between the mind and the body.” A decade ago, hustle culture rewarded bulldozing through. Now, many forty-somethings the cost it entailed. “Burnout is real. Very often people are so constantly running they don’t even realise it till something happens out of the blue.”