Why urban professionals in their 40s are quitting the city for a slow life

While most of us are living with JOMO, for a handful of urban professionals, it’s turning into something deeper: they’re choosing to leave the city, or at least spend as much time as they can away from it, in the quest for calm. Increasingly, forty-somethings are moving towards nature— a farm outside Mumbai, a village in the hills, or a slower pocket of Goa.
While most of us are living with JOMO, for a handful of urban professionals, it’s turning into something deeper: they’re choosing to leave the city, or at least spend as much time as they can away from it, in the quest for calm. Increasingly, forty-somethings are moving towards nature— a farm outside Mumbai, a village in the hills, or a slower pocket of Goa.
If you ask people why they’re slowing down now, they start with their bodies. “Midlife crisis is often about emptiness,” says Dr Sona Abraham, a Kochi-based endocrinologist who sees this play out routinely in her clinical practice. “People have been running on a hamster wheel as young as they were kids—always achieving, always striving.” She says the hormonal and metabolic shifts she sees most often in people entering their 40s are fluctuations in thyroid function (TSH) and blood sugar—often preceded by insulin resistance. Sleep is lighter, recovery takes longer, and stress hits harder. “There’s often a disconnect between the mind and the body.” A decade ago, hustle culture rewarded bulldozing through. Now, many forty-somethings the cost it entailed. “Burnout is real. Very often people are so constantly running they don’t even realise it till something happens out of the blue.”
If you ask people why they’re slowing down now, they start with their bodies. “Midlife crisis is often about emptiness,” says Dr Sona Abraham, a Kochi-based endocrinologist who sees this play out routinely in her clinical practice. “People have been running on a hamster wheel as young as they were kids—always achieving, always striving.” She says the hormonal and metabolic shifts she sees most often in people entering their 40s are fluctuations in thyroid function (TSH) and blood sugar—often preceded by insulin resistance. Sleep is lighter, recovery takes longer, and stress hits harder. “There’s often a disconnect between the mind and the body.” A decade ago, hustle culture rewarded bulldozing through. Now, many forty-somethings the cost it entailed. “Burnout is real. Very often people are so constantly running they don’t even realise it till something happens out of the blue.”
Mumbai to Goa
Ahmedabad-born Vaidehi Rachna Umesh Surotia, now 40, spent nearly two decades in Mumbai’s corporate ecosystem, moving through digital art, advertising and marketing before she decided to embrace slow living in Goa.
“I suffered with gastritis while pursuing my corporate career,” she says. “Stomach ulcers that forced me on a quest to find myself and figure that the root cause of my disease was coming from childhood traumas, unresolved relationship baggage and identity crises.”
Lockdown became the reset she didn’t know she needed. Living on a mango orchard, surrounded by village life, with “zero purchases from the market”, shifted something within her. When she returned to Mumbai, she could feel the difference immediately. “The bright lights, loud noise and large crowds… too much rush and an anxious environment made it difficult for me to just survive. I had found my pace of life and it was slow, steady and full of meaning.”
She spent a year moving in and out of quieter places—Himachal, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Mahabaleshwar, the outskirts of Pune, Telangana—before finally settling in Goa for what she describes as “the best of both worlds”—thick silence when you want it, modern resources when you need them.
“In my late 30s in the city, I felt like I was aging rapidly… like nobody loved their life anymore.” In Goa, she noticed her face change. She smiled more. “My hairfall was gone. My body weight became manageable. I was a walking corpse all this while,” she says, “passing time until I age and die.” Her daily life now is built around the rhythm of early mornings, long quiet stretches, hikes in the jungle with her dogs; work calls from 10 to 1, and evenings that are almost always stress free. “My first half is a Monday,” she says, “but the second half is almost always a Sunday.”
A farm outside the city
Ad guy Rohan Fernandes and chef-cum-journalist Jharna Thakkar, both 44 were raised in South Mumbai. Now, they live in Uran on Fernandes' ancestral family farm, which they’ve turned into Fernandes Wadi, an eco-sensitive boutique farmstay.
“After we got married in 2015, we noticed that our entire week went in planning when we leave for the farm,” says Thakkar. They moved in 2017, after a period of “unlearning and relearning” slower living through the voluntary organisation WWOOFing (Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms) on a self-sustained farm in the Swiss Alps. Turning 40, Thakkar says, was “absolutely real” and came with sciatica, perimenopause, migraines and lower immunity.
A good day now—at least in theory—includes “slow mornings for yoga and meditation,” harvesting produce, meals dictated by the field, reading, and sunset tea on the rocks above the Arabian Sea: “In the place we are now, everyone functions on their own timetable,” says Thakkar. “Blinkit? Blinkwhat?”
They’ve learnt that slow living doesn’t automatically mean “easy living”. It comes with staffing issues, maintenance, and the fact that you also double up as a plumber, carpenter and electrician. But even with the rough edges, it’s a life they chose deliberately. “We were born to privileged city living,” Thakkar says, “but quickly realised that just because you’re born into the rat race, that doesn’t mean you have to be part of it.” Fernandes puts it more bluntly: “When you run the rat race long enough, you reach that point of reflection. Suddenly you realise you work very hard to earn more money to be happy. But what if there was a shortcut to happiness that didn’t involve the rat race?”
Uran isn’t perfect, but it’s a choice they would make again.
Life in the hills
There’s a moment in most of these stories where you realise the move isn’t just about geography. The move to calm—whether it’s Goa, Uran, Mahabaleshwar, the hills—becomes a way to loosen certain identities. “People identify too much with their job,” says Dr Abraham. “You don’t have to lose your identity when you move away from your job.” Slow living, in its best form, gives you room to be more than one thing again.
Swapnil Bodhe (39) and Soniya Gandhi (40), both advertising professionals from Mumbai and Pune, who moved to a village in Mahabaleshwar in 2022, speak about this shift with unusual clarity. Their move wasn’t impulsive; it was years in the making—seeded by watching the city change, participating in the protests to save Aarey forest, attempting plastic-free living in Lokhandwala, and a deeper confrontation with mortality when Swapnil’s mother was diagnosed with cancer, attributed to lifestyle and stress.
For Bodhe, the discomfort wasn’t just personal—it was also moral. He talks about being an advertiser and slowly realising the work itself was part of the machine: getting people to buy unnecessarily, creating waste, selling a version of “more” that didn’t look very good from the outside. Travel made it worse - “serene places were no longer serene once you saw the garbage,” he says.
They wanted to rebuild from fundamentals: clean air, clean water, clean soil—and a life less disconnected from source. Now, their day involves waking around 7.15am, movement, time on the farm, building a sustainable brand (ReEarth), afternoon naps, market days that double as social outings, early dinners, meditation in the evening. They still watch content at night, they still miss pizza - so they get their fix when they visit the city.
It hasn’t always been easy. They speak openly about the fears that come with slowing down: will we fall behind, will we still grow, what happens when money comes in slower? Their shift to minimalism helped - it collapsed their needs by almost 70%.
But slow living also comes with uncomfortable downtime. “With fewer distractions, everything comes up—restlessness, old thoughts, unanswered questions,” says Bodhe. “And the village brings its own realities: power cuts, water issues, monsoons, slow internet, and the loneliness of not being surrounded by people who think like you.”
Still, they keep coming back to the same thought: their bodies feel stronger here; illnesses have become rare; the work is physical, but it leaves them energised. Maybe that’s what the new middle-age is really about - the slow, steady decision to live at a pace your body can actually manage with.
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.