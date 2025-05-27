5 effective techniques to regulate your vagus nerve and combat chronic stress
SummaryTo manage the effects of long-term stress and anxiety, it is important to regulate the body’s parasympathetic nervous system and vagus nerve. From meditation to EFT tapping, here are five techniques that can help you
Five years ago, Mitali Chauhan was burnt out. She was suffering from chronic fatigue, palpitations, and anxiety. What drew her out of her angst was regulating the vagus nerve through EFT or Emotional Freedom Technique, a powerful self-help method that involves tapping gently on specific acupressure points while voicing the truth of what you’re feeling. Now, at 34, she is a trained EFT Practitioner and founder of Servingyouniverse, a global wellness platform based in Mumbai. Chauhan found help through self-study and research, but across the country, more than 14% of the total population in India suffers from variations of mental disorders as per a Statista Research Department Report from December 2023.