5 effective techniques to regulate your vagus nerve and combat chronic stress

Five years ago, Mitali Chauhan was burnt out. She was suffering from chronic fatigue, palpitations, and anxiety. What drew her out of her angst was regulating the vagus nerve through EFT or Emotional Freedom Technique, a powerful self-help method that involves tapping gently on specific acupressure points while voicing the truth of what you’re feeling. Now, at 34, she is a trained EFT Practitioner and founder of Servingyouniverse, a global wellness platform based in Mumbai. Chauhan found help through self-study and research, but across the country, more than 14% of the total population in India suffers from variations of mental disorders as per a Statista Research Department Report from December 2023.

To effectively manage overwhelming stress or anxiety, it is crucial to understand how the nervous system works. Dr Kersi Chavda, consultant, psychiatry, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai, explains. “When you feel threatened, your sympathetic nervous system kicks in, triggering a cascade of physical responses: increased heart rate, rapid breathing, muscle tension, and heightened alertness. This response is useful for survival in short bursts but can be damaging when it becomes chronic. That is where the parasympathetic nervous system comes in—specifically, the vagus nerve, which plays a central role in calming the body and restoring balance".

So what is the vagus nerve and how does it help in combatting chronic stress? The vagus nerve is the tenth cranial nerve and is one of the longest and most important nerves in your body, elaborates Chavda. It starts at the brain stem and runs through the neck into the chest and abdomen, sending signals to vital organs like the heart, lungs, and digestive tract. “Its job is to regulate functions that help the body relax and recover—lowering heart rate, aiding digestion, and reducing inflammation. When the vagus nerve is functioning well—what is called high vagal tone—you’re more resilient to stress, and your body returns to calm more quickly after being triggered," adds Chavda.

REGULATE THROUGH MEDITATION

One of the simplest and most effective methods to regulate the vagus nerve is meditation. Dr Ruchi Dahiya, an Art of Living faculty, ENT surgeon, and ex-naval officer from New Delhi describes meditation as a super powerful charger that gives you abundant energy and clarity of perception. “When you regularly practice meditation you will notice that events don’t throw you off when you have a strong vagal tone because it has deeply relaxed the whole system", she elucidates. For checking the benefits of yogic practices, she suggests starting with 10-20 deep full breaths also known as yogic breaths. She then suggests a few rounds of Kapalbhati and Bhastrika pranayama followed by Nadi Shodhana or Anulom Vilom pranayama and Bhramari pranayama. She also affirms the transformative powers of practicing Sudarshan Kriya, a well-researched meditation technique that uses breathing patterns to attain the deepest possible meditative state. At the same time, she advises precaution: “I strongly believe that there is no shortcut when it comes to mastering your mind. If someone is looking to achieve complete mastery over one’s mind, they need a path and a Guru."

FOCUS ON THE SENSES

The 5-4-3-2-1 technique is another method to combat stress. Widely attributed to psychotherapist Betty Alice Erickson, who developed it in the mid- to-late 1900s, this simple grounding exercise helps manage stress and anxiety by focusing on the senses. Here, you name five things you see, four you can touch, three you hear, two you smell, and one you taste. This sensory focus shifts your attention from anxious thoughts to the present moment. By engaging multiple senses and focusing on the present moment, the technique interrupts the fight-or-flight response, shifting the body’s focus towards the parasympathetic nervous system, which the vagus nerve is a key part of.

TAP INTO EFT

Chauhan trained under EFTMRA (Emotional Freedom Techniques and Matrix Reimprinting Academy) India, and explains how EFT works as an effective method to regulate the vagus nerve. It is a science-backed therapeutic tool that combines cognitive reframing with somatic tapping on acupressure points to regulate the nervous system and calm the fight-or-flight response, she says. “By accessing the subconscious mind, EFT helps release deeply held emotional blocks, rewire limiting beliefs, and reprint new empowering narratives. When the vagus nerve is regulated through EFT, we breathe better, feel safer, and access our full potential. It’s not just stress relief—it’s the nervous system healing," she elaborates.

MOVE EVERY DAY

Physical movement cannot be discounted in enabling vagus nerve regulation. Activities like walking, yoga, tai chi, dancing, swimming, and even light stretching encourage steady breathing and heart rate, which stimulate the vagus nerve. These movements can improve heart rate variability, reduce inflammation, and help the body shift from a stressed state to a calmer one. If you are in freeze mode and feel unable to do anything, try to do something out of your comfort zone. Even something small like eating or brushing your teeth with a non-dominant hand can fire up neurons in your brain that can get you out of fight or flight mode. These actions work by activating muscles that are connected to vagal pathways. Over time, practicing these techniques can lead to better emotional regulation, less anxiety, improved digestion, and a greater sense of well-being.

NON-INVASIVE TECH

Though stimulating the vagus nerve does not always require surgery or devices, sometimes an external push can be helpful, like Mumbai-based mental health care startup InnerGize’s eponymous wellness wearable. Comprising a discreet wearable and an app, it leverages Neuro-Acoustic Vagal Modulation technology to activate the vagus nerve . The mild buzzing of the wearable—priced ₹ 12,400— stimulates the nerve, shifting the brain from ‘fight-or-flight’ to ‘rest-and-recovery’.

“Stress activates our most primal survival instinct through the sympathetic nervous system, this directly impacts gut and heart health. From a simple biological perspective, the vagus nerve acts as a counterbalance to these responses. It lowers heart rate and blood pressure and regulates gut function, explains Dr Siddhant Bhargava, co-founder & CEO, InnerGize. The vagus nerve is also very closely connected to our mental health. When regulated, the nerve promotes the production of neurotransmitters that contribute to mental well-being. The non-invasive wearable, Bhargava explains, trains the nerve to build a natural resistance to stress. “People can use it at their discretion although we recommend using it for 10 minutes every day." The InnerGize wearable is recommended for adults of all ages. However, those under the age of 18 and over the age of 65 should consult their healthcare providers before using any bioelectronic device.

TECHNIQUES TO KEEP CALM

You can engage the vagus nerve naturally through simple, consistent daily practices. Dr Kersi Chavda lists a few:

Techniques like deep, slow breathing (especially diaphragmatic or ‘belly’ breathing) are powerful because they signal safety to the brain. Cold exposure, such as splashing cold water on the face or taking cold showers, activates the vagus through a reflex that slows the heart and promotes calm. Mind-body practices like meditation, yoga, tai chi, and slow mindful movement have all been shown to improve vagal tone. Simple activities such as humming, singing, gargling, or getting a gentle massage of the neck or feet can regulate the vagus nerve.

Aditi Sarawagi is an independent writer who covers wellness, travel and food.

