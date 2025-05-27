5 effective techniques to regulate your vagus nerve and combat chronic stress

REGULATE THROUGH MEDITATION

One of the simplest and most effective methods to regulate the vagus nerve is meditation. Dr Ruchi Dahiya, an Art of Living faculty, ENT surgeon, and ex-naval officer from New Delhi describes meditation as a super powerful charger that gives you abundant energy and clarity of perception. “When you regularly practice meditation you will notice that events don’t throw you off when you have a strong vagal tone because it has deeply relaxed the whole system", she elucidates. For checking the benefits of yogic practices, she suggests starting with 10-20 deep full breaths also known as yogic breaths. She then suggests a few rounds of Kapalbhati and Bhastrika pranayama followed by Nadi Shodhana or Anulom Vilom pranayama and Bhramari pranayama. She also affirms the transformative powers of practicing Sudarshan Kriya, a well-researched meditation technique that uses breathing patterns to attain the deepest possible meditative state. At the same time, she advises precaution: “I strongly believe that there is no shortcut when it comes to mastering your mind. If someone is looking to achieve complete mastery over one’s mind, they need a path and a Guru."