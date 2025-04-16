When author Vasudha Rai, one of India’s leading beauty and wellness writers, wanted to plant a peepul tree in a community garden she shared with her neighbours, the neighbours were dead against it. “They said it was unlucky, which made me think, how can a plant be unlucky?" Rai recalls. This sent her down an investigative path which led to many discoveries. Divine Botany came alive for her. “I was also tired of seeing trees being cut down all over India so I wanted to write something to remind people about the relationship we had with plants," Rai says. This is exactly what her new book, Sacred , does.

In the cornucopia of Instagram-led wellness, where plant, fungi and everything “herbal" or “natural" make for soft lit reels promising wonders for brain, nerves and gut, Sacred, a crisply-written, detailed catalogue of medicinal plants — fruits, seeds, leaves, flowers — goes to the root of plant-fuelled wellness. Much of the benefits of turmeric, neem, lotus, aparajita, jujube, paan, saffron and cannabis (the book covers more than 50 plants) are based largely on a revived interest in traditional medicine, often dating back to thousands of years, and not medically-conclusive clinical studies.

The sacred root of plant wellness is that human beings and plants, along with all of natural life, form a complex matrix of delicate balance — which, in turn, ensures holistic wellness of the planet. “This is why every plant must be seen as sacred because every species supports some sort of bacteria, insects, birds, bees, butterflies and mammals, which has concomitant benefits for the entire planet and humanity," says Rai. Common knowledge, but also knowledge the world needs to recognise and act upon.

To write the book, Rai dug up several scientific papers, made field visits, spoke to several experts and carried out her own experiments with planting saplings. Divided into three chapters — ‘Seek’, ‘Surrender’, ‘Sanctify’ — the book explores the myths, traditions and stories around these healing plants, while also reporting on the limited science available.

We know how the composition of the ubiquitous coconut oil — 50% of which is medium chain fatty acids — makes it one of the healthiest oils to consume for human health; that the antioxidant component of pomegranate is higher than green tea and red wine; how the lotus plant is a symbol of evolutionary sophistication; why sesame oil is the queen of oils; why turmeric, the world’s new elixir, is much more than curcumin; why scientific research and clinical studies on cannabis — a large-scale study on the benefits of this plant synonymous with the Hindu god Shiva in cancer treatment is underway at India’s foremost cancer institutes, the Tata Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Institute in Mumbai—could be a magic bullet to solve many medical conundrums of chronic health concerns like insomnia, systemic inflammation and pain. The mighty peepul, it turns out, isn’t auspicious. Planting one next to a house is harmful as its widespread roots may destroy the foundations of a house.

A NEED FOR REGULATIONS

According to a 2024 report by Facts & Factors, a global market research organisation, the herbal products market in India was worth around $60.52 billion dollars in 2023 and is predicted to grow to $110 billion by 2032. The report attributes largely three factors for this renewed interest and market trend: a rising preference for natural and organic products driven by increasing health consciousness and awareness of the potential side effects of synthetic products; the Indian government’s attention to Ayurvedic heritage and regulatory support through the ministry of AYUSH; and companies investing in research and development to innovate new products that cater to modern consumer needs while leveraging traditional knowledge. Plant medicine is thriving at this moment in time, but concerns over its safety and standardisation are justified.

According to Ayurvedic experts, a disturbing trend in this market is the marketing of herbal or plant supplements under FSSAI as “food supplements" which are poorly regulated compared to medicines. Mumbai-based Ayurvedic specialist Dr Saumyaranjan Pandey says, “In authentic Ayurveda, herbs aren’t universal panaceas but are prescribed based on individual constitution (prakriti), imbalances (vikriti), and seasonal considerations. One medicine cannot suit every individual, which is why consultation with a registered Ayurvedic doctor should be prioritized. The current market often oversimplifies this personalized approach, promoting standardized supplements without considering unique patient needs."

What the research behind Sacred highlights most convincingly is that despite being revered in all ancient civilisations around the world, there is little research around divine botany and ancient medicinal plants in India or elsewhere. “There are barely any large-scale studies on trees such as banyan, peepul and rudraksha that have immense folklore around them. I would love to see more scientists study these trees and understand why certain mythology exists. I feel now is the time to bridge that gap between ancient myths and modern science," Rai says.

Sanjukta Sharma is a Mumbai-based writer and journalist and runs the health and wellness IP The Slow Fix @the_slow_fix (on Instagram) and @TheSlowFix on YouTube.