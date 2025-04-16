We know how the composition of the ubiquitous coconut oil — 50% of which is medium chain fatty acids — makes it one of the healthiest oils to consume for human health; that the antioxidant component of pomegranate is higher than green tea and red wine; how the lotus plant is a symbol of evolutionary sophistication; why sesame oil is the queen of oils; why turmeric, the world’s new elixir, is much more than curcumin; why scientific research and clinical studies on cannabis — a large-scale study on the benefits of this plant synonymous with the Hindu god Shiva in cancer treatment is underway at India’s foremost cancer institutes, the Tata Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Institute in Mumbai—could be a magic bullet to solve many medical conundrums of chronic health concerns like insomnia, systemic inflammation and pain. The mighty peepul, it turns out, isn’t auspicious. Planting one next to a house is harmful as its widespread roots may destroy the foundations of a house.