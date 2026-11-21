Warm-ups are probably the most boring part of a workout. Every time I’m warming up at the gym, I see people go straight to the weights in an attempt to skip the repetitive warm-up routine. Others rush through a few arm circles, 10 toe taps and high knees, and a handful of push-ups before heading straight to the bench.
Warm-ups are probably the most boring part of a workout. Every time I’m warming up at the gym, I see people go straight to the weights in an attempt to skip the repetitive warm-up routine. Others rush through a few arm circles, 10 toe taps and high knees, and a handful of push-ups before heading straight to the bench.
A warm-up often feels like a hurdle that most people simply don’t want to cross. The resistance is more mental than physical, especially given how easy many warm-up exercises can be. The solution? Stop looking at your warm-up as something you need to skip or get out of the way, and start seeing it as an opportunity to squeeze in some additional training before your actual workout. In other words, turn your warm-up into a mini workout.
A warm-up often feels like a hurdle that most people simply don’t want to cross. The resistance is more mental than physical, especially given how easy many warm-up exercises can be. The solution? Stop looking at your warm-up as something you need to skip or get out of the way, and start seeing it as an opportunity to squeeze in some additional training before your actual workout. In other words, turn your warm-up into a mini workout.
Here are four easy and practical ways to do that.
1. Add cardio to your mobility routine
Conventional mobility exercises such as wall-supported shoulder raises, Y-T-W raises and hip openers are great for improving joint mobility, but they don’t do much to get your heart rate up. At the same time, spending 10 minutes rowing or running on the treadmill can feel like a repetitive drag. The trick is to add short bursts of cardio between your usual mobility exercises.
So, instead of trying to row 2 km in one stretch, break the distance down. Perform a set of wall-supported shoulder raises and Y-T-W raises, followed by 500 m of rowing. Repeat this sequence until you’ve reached your target distance on the rowing machine or your preferred cardio machine.
Breaking cardio into smaller intervals can help you stay focused while gradually raising your body temperature. According to a 2015 review published in Sports Medicine, titled Warm-Up Strategies for Sport and Exercise: Mechanisms and Applications, increasing muscle temperature helps speed up nerve signals, preparing your body for physical activity and improving its readiness to exercise.
2. Turn your warm-up into an ab routine
We usually leave abdominal workouts until the end of a training session. Instead, consider doing them at the beginning. This way, you’re less likely to skip them because of exhaustion or a lack of time. By focusing on movements that develop stability and control, such as weighted sit-ups and planks, you can also activate your core before performing heavy compound lifts.
I wrote an article, Thierry Henry’s ab routine, in which I explained how core exercises such as weighted single-arm sit-ups, hanging weighted crunches and weighted side planks challenge the abdominal muscles.
Activating your core before a workout can help you engage it more effectively during exercises such as squats and overhead presses. But, be aware to not exhaust it completely before the actual work-out.
3. Make your warm-up a practice session for a skill
If you’re trying to master a skill such as a push-up, pull-up or even an L-sit, incorporating it into your warm-up can help you work towards it. These skill-based movements require coordination, consistency and proper technique. Practising them before your workout means your muscles are relatively fresh, allowing you to focus on technique and make progress over time.
For instance, if you’re working towards your first pull-up, start with back and shoulder mobility exercises. Then move on to dead hangs, scapular pull-ups and assisted pull-ups, gradually progressing as your strength improves.
Similarly, if you’re learning Olympic weightlifting movements such as the clean, start with a PVC pipe or a lightweight wooden dowel. Focus on your grip and technique before progressing to a barbell. To work towards an L-sit, practise holds and tuck variations on parallel bars.
You can try something simpler, too. Practising handstands on shoulder day is a great idea. If you’re learning the skin-the-cat movement, practise it on back and biceps day. Want to master a tricep dip? Try it at the beginning of your chest and triceps session. Not only will you gradually develop the skill, but you’ll also activate the muscles you’ll be using during the rest of your workout.
4. Add light weights to mobility exercises
Bodyweight mobility exercises are great, but adding light weights can introduce resistance and create additional muscular tension. This can help you explore a greater range of motion while building strength and control.
In fact, a 2023 study titled, Research Findings on Eccentric Training and Range of Motion, examined how eccentric training and resistance-based movements can improve range of motion and flexibility.
For instance, hold a 1 kg or 2 kg dumbbell while performing the World’s Greatest Stretch to introduce a little additional resistance and challenge your upper body. Floor-based exercises such as bird dogs and dead bugs can also be performed with light ankle weights, making your core and glutes work harder. Using light resistance bands for pullovers can help activate your chest and upper back before you move on to the bench press.
Remember, your warm-up shouldn’t feel like something you simply have to get through. A few tweaks to your existing routine can turn a tedious session into a productive one. Keep the weights light, the volume moderate and the intensity manageable. The idea is to prepare your body for the workout ahead, not fatigue yourself before it even begins.