Doing the heavy lifting to rescue my spine and knees

By the time I graduated in 1989, went on to graduate school for an MBA in 1990 and on to various jobs, regular exercise had become a part of my life – mostly. There were many times that I slacked off. But in retrospect, those were precisely the times when life went sideways for me. I was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, hospitalized six times in five years, had multiple blood transfusions and was on the verge of losing my colon in 1994. But exercise re-entered with a vengeance and miraculously, my colitis symptoms vanished. I joined a local gym, one I could barely afford, and stopped for a workout on my way home from work, three to four times a week. At the time, I had not quite registered that exercise was my medicine but I had an inkling.