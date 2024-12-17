Planning to lose weight? Relying solely on exercise is not the answer
SummaryHuman metabolism is wired against weight loss, so merely sweating out in the gym won't lead to any significant change. Diet and lifestyle modifications are just as important
If you are exercising diligently to lose weight, I've got a bit of bad news for you: Exercise rarely leads to weight loss. A team of researchers found that a hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania and regular folks in the West burnt the same amount of calories despite a huge difference in physical activity levels.