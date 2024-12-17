Planning to lose weight? Relying solely on exercise is not the answer

If you are exercising diligently to lose weight, I've got a bit of bad news for you: Exercise rarely leads to weight loss. A team of researchers found that a hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania and regular folks in the West burnt the same amount of calories despite a huge difference in physical activity levels.

In the paper, titled Hunter-Gatherer Energetics and Human Obesity, published in 2012, researchers found that both the cohorts were burning similar amounts of calories (metabolic cost) despite the fact that one was walking and the other was simply resting. The lead author of the paper, Herman Pontzer, went on to write the 2021 bestseller Burn, in which he further develops on the 2012 findings. In the book he states that human metabolism evolved to defend against weight loss due to which a hunter-gatherer, an active individual, a professional sports person, a regular working person and the laziest human – they all burn similar amounts of calories in a day.

Doctors and fitness experts unanimously agree that the effectiveness of exercise alone for significant weight loss is limited. Dr Manoj Jain, consultant for general surgery (gastrointestinal, laparoscopic, bariatric, metabolic and robotic surgeon) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, dismisses the idea outright saying, “If you are only exercising, it will never help you lose weight." Yes, exercise burns calories, but at the same time, it can also make people feel more hungry and consume more food, he argues. Cult.Fit fitness expert Spoorthi S says exercise alone cannot create a large enough caloric deficit to lead to weight loss. “While physical activity contributes to energy expenditure, it’s challenging to create a large enough caloric deficit through exercise alone without addressing dietary intake. This is because exercise burns fewer calories than most people think. Also, compensatory behaviours, such as increased appetite or reduced non-exercise activity, can negate the caloric deficit," explains Spoorthi.

What actually works?

“If we are truly seeking an answer to weight loss, the combination of exercise, a healthy and balanced diet, and first-level lifestyle changes is essential," says Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery at the CK Birla Hospital in Delhi. So, in order to achieve sustainable weight loss, you primarily need a combination of a well-planned exercise regimen and dietary changes.

Food plays a dominant role in weight loss, says Spoorthi. “The principle of ‘calories in versus calories out’ governs weight changes, and our diet accounts for the majority of the ‘calories in’ component. Adjusting food intake is far more efficient for creating a caloric deficit than relying solely on exercise. The quality of food matters too. Nutrient-dense, high-fibre and protein-rich foods promote satiety and support muscle retention during weight loss," she says.

Food not only plays a part in weight loss, it also performs the most important function of providing essential nutrition. “Therefore, it’s crucial to understand what to eat, when to eat, and how much to eat. These three components are vital," adds Saggu. Additionally, consistent habits, like meal planning, mindful eating, and reducing emotional or stress-driven eating, are critical. Focusing on sustainable changes rather than short-term fixes is key.

Lifestyle modifications are also crucial for sustainable shedding of pounds. It’s essential to avoid junk food, liquid calories like alcohol, and to have a proper food intake schedule, says Jain. “Eating your dinner earlier, for example, can support weight-loss, while eating late at night can lead to weight gain. Sleep patterns also impact weight-loss; poor sleep can interfere with weight management despite a proper diet," he says and warns against any programme that leads to rapid loss of weight as that can lead to vitamin deficiencies, gallstones, or starvation ketosis. According to Jain, dropping 1kg to 1.5kg per month or 15kg to 20 kg in a year is healthy.

Set better goals

Instead of focusing on weight loss as a goal, it is much better to focus on exercise as a goal in itself. While it may necessarily not help in weight loss, multiple studies have shown that regular exercise has a host of benefits, including better mental and cardiovascular health, longevity and lower risk of disease. Also, instead of focusing on body image and aesthetic goals, setting healthy goals such as losing fat while preserving lean muscle mass is better.

“A goal like this improves body composition, metabolic health, and physical functionality. Unlike weight loss alone, which can include a loss of water and muscle, fat loss enhances long-term fitness and health outcomes without compromising strength or vitality," explains Spoorthi. Other healthy goals include improving metabolic markers (blood sugar or cholesterol), building physical fitness (strength or endurance), adopting sustainable habits (meal prepping or regular exercise), and enhancing mental wellbeing (reducing stress or boosting energy). “Prioritizing these over just a number on the scale fosters a more balanced, long-term approach to health and fitness," she adds.

Saggu, however, warns against overemphasizing or setting unrealistic goals as that can lead to unhealthy behaviors, mental strain or deficiencies in essential nutrients and vitamins. “A healthy goal ensures positive outcomes, including a good body image, improved mental health, balanced weight loss, and reduced stress. It also contributes to better sleep quality. Therefore, it is essential to set a practical and healthy weight loss goal that is realistic and achievable," he says.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.