Planning to lose weight? Relying solely on exercise is not the answer

Doctors and fitness experts unanimously agree that the effectiveness of exercise alone for significant weight loss is limited. Dr Manoj Jain, consultant for general surgery (gastrointestinal, laparoscopic, bariatric, metabolic and robotic surgeon) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, dismisses the idea outright saying, “If you are only exercising, it will never help you lose weight." Yes, exercise burns calories, but at the same time, it can also make people feel more hungry and consume more food, he argues. Cult.Fit fitness expert Spoorthi S says exercise alone cannot create a large enough caloric deficit to lead to weight loss. “While physical activity contributes to energy expenditure, it’s challenging to create a large enough caloric deficit through exercise alone without addressing dietary intake. This is because exercise burns fewer calories than most people think. Also, compensatory behaviours, such as increased appetite or reduced non-exercise activity, can negate the caloric deficit," explains Spoorthi.