Planning to get in shape? Those ‘healthy’ processed foods aren’t going to help

My brother has become more health conscious of late. Rightfully so since he is 42 now. Apart from gymming under the eagle eyes of a personal trainer, he is trying to eat healthier. His fridge is full of tubs of flavoured protein yogurt and healthy energy bars while a jar of granola sits in the kitchen cabinet. He is one among the bulging numbers of Indian consumers – primarily from the urban affluent class and rural elites – who are splurging on western snacks and frozen foods driven by aspirations, a desire for premium experiences and convenience, according to data from global consumer insights company, Worldpanel by Numerator.

While the majority are turning to these food products nurturing aspirations of weight loss and better health, the truth is that they are doing themselves more harm than good. For, the supposedly healthy and tasty yogurts, breakfast cereal and energy bars fall under the category of ultra-processed foods, which multiple observational studies have shown as being harmful to us. While observational studies don’t prove that ultra-processed foods directly cause weight gain, a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine in early August shows that people can lose more weight by eliminating ultra-processed foods from their diets. Ultra-processed foods are industrial formulations combining extracts of original foods with additives and industrial ingredients. Examples include breakfast cereals, sweets, and mass-produced bread.

CONVENIENCE AT A PRICE

The study conducted by researchers at University College London probed the effects of ultra-processed foods on weight. The study’s participants — all with a high Body Mass Index — were divided into two groups and were given the same amount of calories through different food types. One group’s diet comprised minimally processed foods, like pasta, chicken, fruits and vegetables while the other group’s diet consisted of ultra-processed foods that met nutrition standards, such as ready-to-heat frozen meals, breakfast cereals, protein bars and shakes. They found that people who ate minimally processed foods lost twice as much weight as those who ate the same amount of calories from ultra-processed foods, including those considered healthy such as flavoured yogurt, protein bars, breakfast cereal and ready-to-eat frozen meals.

These foods are aggressively marketed as “convenient health solutions," says Bhakti Samant, chief dietician at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. “The packaging often highlights added vitamins, minerals, protein, or fibre, making them appear nutritionally superior. For example, breakfast cereals may be fortified with iron and B vitamins, flavoured yogurt is advertised as a probiotic-rich snack, and energy/health bars are promoted as a quick protein source. Their convenience, portability, and long shelf life make them attractive to busy professionals, students, and parents looking for seemingly healthier ready-to-eat options. Despite their health claims, most ultra-processed foods are not genuinely healthy," says Samant.

Ultra-processed foods, even the healthy ones, often contain added sugars (even in “low-fat" or “diet" variants) that spike blood glucose levels and lead to fat accumulation. Refined grains (maida, corn syrup solids, rice flour) used in making them are devoid of natural fibre and micronutrients. They also contain unhealthy fats such as trans fats or excessively saturated fats which are linked to heart disease and obesity. Artificial additives such as flavours, emulsifiers, and preservatives which are used to enhance the taste and shelf life offer no health value. “All this makes even the ‘healthy’ ultra-processed foods a source of ‘empty calories’ which are high in energy but low in essential nutrients, protein quality, and fibre. For instance, a breakfast bar marketed as ‘high-protein’ may still pack more sugar than a candy bar," explains Samant.

There are plenty of compelling reasons, beyond mere weight gain, to avoid ultra-processed foods. They are linked to nutrition deficiency and can cause severe chronic health conditions and digestive problems. They also adversely affect mental health and mood, impact one’s energy levels and also have a negative environmental impact. “Since they tend to be high in calories, unhealthy fats, sugars, and salt, and, at the same time, lack essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, consuming too much of these can lead to malnutrition despite a surfeit of calories," explains Neha Ranglani, a Mumbai-based integrative nutritionist and health coach. “These foods are linked to an increased risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer, largely due to their impact on weight and metabolic health. Moreover, production and packaging of these foods often contribute to environmental problems like pollution, deforestation, and greenhouse gas emissions," she adds.

Both Ranglani and Samant promote the idea of sticking to whole foods and minimally processed foods cooked at home and avoiding ultra-processed foods altogether. “By cutting out ultra-processed foods and switching to whole and minimally processed foods such as vegetables, pulses, lean proteins and whole grains, individuals reduce calorie intake naturally, improve gut health, and stabilise metabolism. This shift explains why people double their chances of losing weight when they avoid even the seemingly healthy ultra-processed options," says Samant.

Shashank Mehta, founder-CEO of The Whole Truth Foods, has a three-point framework to check how processed any food item is. “The number of ingredients that you cannot pronounce—the longer that list, the more the chemicals, and more the processing it has undergone. Second, come the shapes and colour. If the food you are eating is a circle, star or square (like breakfast cereals), chances are it is extremely processed. Natural food doesn’t look this perfect and doesn’t come in symmetrical shapes. Perfect, bright, shiny colours like pink, blue and red don’t exist in nature the way they exist in packaged food. If you see these, know that the food is processed. Finally, the taste test. If something is far sweeter than you expect it to be, it is ultra-processed and has sugar substitutes," says Mehta.

NEED NEW GUIDELINES

Samant feels there is a need for a public health intervention and changes at the policy level to address the health risks of ultra-processed foods. “India, like many countries, is seeing a surge in obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, partly linked to increased ultra-processed food consumption," says Samant explaining the need for new public health guidelines. She suggests that all ultra-processed foods should come with clear warnings about high sugar, fat, and salt content in front-of-the-pack labelling similar to warnings on cigarette packets. There also needs to be restrictions on advertising of ultra-processed foods, especially misleading claims that target children and young adults.

Samant is also for higher taxes on sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and heavily processed fast foods to discourage overconsumption. “School and workplace nutrition guidelines are also needed to limit the availability of ultra-processed foods in canteens, airlines, trains, and vending machines. All this needs to be accompanied with multiple consumer education campaigns to highlight the risks of ultra-processed foods while promoting traditional, minimally processed Indian diets. Such measures can help shift the population’s eating patterns and reduce the long-term burden of noncommunicable diseases," notes Samant.

Also Read | Why having some fat first thing in the morning is good for you