Planning to get in shape? Those ‘healthy’ processed foods aren’t going to help
A recent study found that people can lose more weight by eliminating ultra-processed foods from their diets. And yes, this includes packaged foods like protein bars and breakfast cereals that are labelled ‘healthy’
My brother has become more health conscious of late. Rightfully so since he is 42 now. Apart from gymming under the eagle eyes of a personal trainer, he is trying to eat healthier. His fridge is full of tubs of flavoured protein yogurt and healthy energy bars while a jar of granola sits in the kitchen cabinet. He is one among the bulging numbers of Indian consumers – primarily from the urban affluent class and rural elites – who are splurging on western snacks and frozen foods driven by aspirations, a desire for premium experiences and convenience, according to data from global consumer insights company, Worldpanel by Numerator.