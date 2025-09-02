Planning to get in shape? Those ‘healthy’ processed foods aren’t going to help

Shashank Mehta, founder-CEO of The Whole Truth Foods, has a three-point framework to check how processed any food item is. “The number of ingredients that you cannot pronounce—the longer that list, the more the chemicals, and more the processing it has undergone. Second, come the shapes and colour. If the food you are eating is a circle, star or square (like breakfast cereals), chances are it is extremely processed. Natural food doesn’t look this perfect and doesn’t come in symmetrical shapes. Perfect, bright, shiny colours like pink, blue and red don’t exist in nature the way they exist in packaged food. If you see these, know that the food is processed. Finally, the taste test. If something is far sweeter than you expect it to be, it is ultra-processed and has sugar substitutes," says Mehta.