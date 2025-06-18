Want six-pack abs? Ditch crunches for weighted core exercises

If you consume any amount of fitness content on your social media, you would have seen a wide range of new ab workouts where influencers and content creators use kettlebells, dumbbells and resistance bands in their routines. This is exactly what Gajawelli is referring to as core strength comes from a combination of isometric holds, strength training and cardio—not crunches and sit-ups. Some trending ab exercises these days are plank dumbbell drags, around-the-world rotations with a kettlebell or dumbbell, wood chops with resistance bands or weights, and hanging knee raises with some weight added. The advantage of such weighted core exercises is that the deeper muscles, such as transverse abdominis and obliques, are working too.