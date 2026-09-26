Does wellness culture have too many meds?

Its widespread availability, low price and inclusion in essential medicine lists mean limited financial returns. In such a landscape, even subtle shifts in perception can influence prescribing patterns. Negative findings—especially when amplified through media—can disproportionately undermine the trust in older, low-cost drugs. This does not mean that emerging evidence should be dismissed. Science evolves by questioning itself. But it does mean that individual studies must be interpreted within the weight of decades of accumulated data. A single report cannot outweigh the experience of crores of patients and years of consistent clinical outcomes. By the end of that day, the three patients shared a common concern—not just about a drug but about whether they could still trust it. And that is perhaps the deeper issue. In modern medicine, it is not only evidence that shapes practice but the narratives built around it. Metformin has not changed. What changes, often rapidly, is how we are told to see it. Some shrewd pharmaceutical marketing could also be at play.