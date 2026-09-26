Does wellness culture have too many meds?

‘Kamjori ho rahi hai. Doctor sa’ab, paani chadha do.’ (‘I am feeling weak; please give me an IV infusion.’) These are familiar words to many doctors, especially in rural settings and smaller towns. Patients often arrive with their own expectations of treatment—frequently requesting intravenous fluids.
This is not limited to rural or low-income populations. In urban settings and in high-in-come groups, the same phenomenon appears in a more sophisticated form: medicated IV drips. Intravenous therapy, once reserved for dehydration and critical care, is now marketed as a wellness trend. These drips—often administered with fancy names—promise hydration, glowing skin, recovery, immunity and even anti-ageing benefits. While the nutrients used are essential, evidence for added benefit in individuals without deficiencies is limited. What this reflects is a deeper shift: the migration of medical procedures into the wellness marketplace. The question remains: are these interventions necessary, or are they medical solutions in search of problems?
I was in the middle of an ordinary clinic day. Three different patients, within hours of each other, reached out with the same concern. Each had seen a news report—received via a forward—claiming that metformin might affect brain function. One of them asked ‘Is this the same medicine, Doctor, which you have prescribed me?’
Such news reports are not minor issues, these are part of deeper societal challenges that weaken health services. In this case, metformin is not an obscure drug. It has been in clinical use for over six decades since the late 1950s and remains the first-line therapy for Type 2 diabetes across most global guidelines. It is estimated that more than 12–15 crore people worldwide take metformin every day.
By rough estimates, this translates to thousands of crores of tablets consumed annually, making it one of the most widely used medications in human history. Its position is not accidental. Metformin lowers blood glucose effectively, carries a low risk of mhypoglycaemia, is weight neutral and has a well-established long-term safety profile. In countries like India, it is inexpensive and often under price control, hence accessible to millions. For decades, it has been the quiet backbone of diabetes care.
The research that triggered these concerns, however, was far less definitive. It pointed to possible associations with cognitive function, signals that require careful interpretation, replication and context. Such findings are not uncommon in evolving science. But when compressed into a headline, uncertainty is often presented as risk.
The timing of such news reports and widespread social-media forwards also raise questions. This is where the story becomes more complex. Over the past two decades, newer classes of antidiabetic drugs—such as SGLT-2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists—have entered the market with strong evidence, particularly for cardiovascular and renal benefits. These are important advances. However, they are also significantly more expensive and remain under patent protection in many settings. In contrast, metformin is no longer commercially lucrative.
Its widespread availability, low price and inclusion in essential medicine lists mean limited financial returns. In such a landscape, even subtle shifts in perception can influence prescribing patterns. Negative findings—especially when amplified through media—can disproportionately undermine the trust in older, low-cost drugs. This does not mean that emerging evidence should be dismissed. Science evolves by questioning itself. But it does mean that individual studies must be interpreted within the weight of decades of accumulated data. A single report cannot outweigh the experience of crores of patients and years of consistent clinical outcomes. By the end of that day, the three patients shared a common concern—not just about a drug but about whether they could still trust it. And that is perhaps the deeper issue. In modern medicine, it is not only evidence that shapes practice but the narratives built around it. Metformin has not changed. What changes, often rapidly, is how we are told to see it. Some shrewd pharmaceutical marketing could also be at play.
The case of overmedicalization
She was twenty-four—educated and self-assured. She had consulted me in the past as well for common health issues. However, this time, the reason was different. Her annual art exhibition was two days away and it was a culmination of months of her planning and work. A routine check showed her vitamin B12 levels were slightly low—a common and usually insignificant finding. But today, even minor deviations carry weight. A friend suggested a quick fix: a vitamin B12 injection or an infusion.