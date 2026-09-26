Does wellness culture have too many meds?

This is not limited to rural or low-income populations. In urban settings and in high-in-come groups, the same phenomenon appears in a more sophisticated form: medicated IV drips. Intravenous therapy, once reserved for dehydration and critical care, is now marketed as a wellness trend. These drips—often administered with fancy names—promise hydration, glowing skin, recovery, immunity and even anti-ageing benefits. While the nutrients used are essential, evidence for added benefit in individuals without deficiencies is limited. What this reflects is a deeper shift: the migration of medical procedures into the wellness marketplace. The question remains: are these interventions necessary, or are they medical solutions in search of problems?