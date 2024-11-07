Meet India's marathon men who completed a unique Grand Slam

Also Read How Tenzin Dolma of Manali aced the Silk Route Ultra in Ladakh

While several Indians have got their six stars, none before these two had done them all in a single calendar year, according to the data available on Abbott World Marathon Majors (AWMM). Many runners from around the world achieve all six in a year—32 did it in 2023, one in 2022, 20 in 2019, for example. But for an Indian runner, with logistical challenges, visa and travel, unfamiliar weather, entry obstacles and big financial requirements, the difficulties add up.