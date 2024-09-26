What are Ozempic and Wegovy, the weight loss drugs everyone is talking about?

Although not available in India, new weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are all the rage. Lounge speaks to doctors about why they are considered ‘game-changers’

Diabetic, overweight, fit, suffering from eating disorders or a healthy eater, no matter who you might be, you must have heard about weight loss drugs. Especially about the new generation of semaglutide-based injectable weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These two weight loss drugs have been prescribed by doctors in the West to patients with weight-related co-morbidities since last year but have made more headlines for rumours of celebrities using them.

Also Read How to lose fat the right way Even though Wegovy, Ozempic or any other such drugs have not been approved for use in India yet, there is a thriving black market already for them across the country, especially in the big cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These new generation of weight loss drugs have exploded in popularity in double quick time because they are highly effective and many doctors even go as far as calling semaglutide a game-changer, for regulating blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss.

“For diabetics, these drugs work by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which stimulates insulin secretion and reduces blood sugar spikes. This helps in better blood sugar control, a key concern for Type 2 diabetes patients.

These drugs are highly effective in managing obesity by targeting the brain's appetite regulation centre. They slow down gastric emptying, making people feel full for longer, which leads to reduced calorie intake. By addressing both diabetes and obesity, semaglutide-based drugs provide a dual benefit — improving metabolic health and reducing the risks of related disorders like heart disease and hypertension," says Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, director for minimal access, gastro-intestinal and bariatric surgery at C.K. Birla Hospital in Delhi.

Semaglutide helps the pancreas to release the right amount of insulin when blood sugar levels rise, explains Dr Manoj Jain, consultant for general surgery (gastrointestinal, laparoscopic and obesity surgeon) at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. “As a result, blood sugar levels stay stable. Since this also curbs appetite, [the drugs also address] the double threat of diabetes and obesity-related disorders like heart disease. Losing weight also aids in providing relief from obesity-related disorders including joint issues, sleep apnea and hypertension." Jain adds.

Given their effectiveness and supposed quick results for weight loss, there is a high demand for these fuelling a black market in India. However, purchasing these drugs illegally is highly risky. “Black market [semaglutide] drugs may be counterfeit, contaminated, or improperly stored, leading to potentially harmful side effects or ineffectiveness. Additionally, without proper medical supervision, users risk incorrect dosages and improper administration, which can result in serious health consequences like pancreatitis or severe gastrointestinal problems. It is crucial to obtain these drugs through legal, medical channels to ensure safety and efficacy," warns Saggu.

Beyond weight loss, what makes these new drugs so exciting for the world of medicine? Studies have shown that not only do these drugs reduce risk of death from obesity and cardiovascular disease but can also reduce mortality. A study presented at the European Congress of Obesity earlier this year, titled, Semaglutide And Cardiovascular Outcomes In Obesity Without Diabetes, found that patients taking semaglutide-based medication had a 20% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or death due to cardiovascular disease.

“Moreover, these drugs can lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels, further reducing cardiovascular risks. In some cases, semaglutide has been found to reduce inflammation and improve liver function, particularly in people with fatty liver disease. These additional benefits make semaglutide an attractive option for managing multiple obesity-related health issues," says Saggu.

While oral semaglutide drugs are already approved for use and available in India for diabetes control, the latest injectable ones are awaiting approval. Both Saggu and Jain feel that injectable semaglutide might enter the Indian market soon, bearing in mind that India has more than 77 million people living with diabetes. When they do become available, they will likely be quite expensive.

Both doctors warn against using Ozempic, Wegovy and other weight loss drugs as a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. These drugs should be taken under medical supervision only, advises Jain. While semaglutide-based drugs can aid in weight loss, they are not designed for casual use as fitness aids, says Saggu. "These medications are intended for people with serious health issues like obesity and Type 2 diabetes, where weight loss can significantly improve health outcomes. Using them solely for fitness goals without medical supervision can be risky, as they come with potential side effects like nausea, vomiting, and gastrointestinal discomfort."

For those looking to improve fitness, a balanced lifestyle involving healthy eating, exercise, and medical advice for safe weight loss still remain the best path.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.