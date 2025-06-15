From wild nights to wellness: How bachelorette parties are getting a makeover
Brides today are swapping wild nights and drunken binges for wellness-focussed bachelorette parties where they can slow down and just be before their big day
As the countdown for her big day began and plans for her bachelorette started to take shape, Mumbai-based beauty and fashion professional Aishwaryaa Darade was sure of the one thing she didn’t want: a typical party scene with loud music and back-to-back shots. Instead, the founder of Uniq Management wanted to reconnect with herself and head outdoors for a soul-soothing getaway. Needless to say, she packed her bags and hit the road with her close friends and dog Faith to idyllic getaways in Karjat and Lonavala.