As the countdown for her big day began and plans for her bachelorette started to take shape, Mumbai-based beauty and fashion professional Aishwaryaa Darade was sure of the one thing she didn’t want: a typical party scene with loud music and back-to-back shots. Instead, the founder of Uniq Management wanted to reconnect with herself and head outdoors for a soul-soothing getaway. Needless to say, she packed her bags and hit the road with her close friends and dog Faith to idyllic getaways in Karjat and Lonavala.

Also read: How to quit hustling and embrace intentional presence

“Honestly, it was one of the best decisions I’ve made," she gushes. “We stayed off screens and spent our days journaling and just soaking in the calm. It gave me the space to reflect, reset, and emotionally prepare for the new chapter ahead. Having my pet, Faith, with me made it even more special — it was grounding, soulful, and just what I needed!"

Darade’s story reflects a growing shift among brides today. The bachelorette party is no longer about Happy Hours and hangovers. For a rising number of women, it’s becoming a moment of reflection, and rest. With lives moving faster than ever and weddings getting bigger and busier, many brides are craving a different kind of celebration—one that lets them slow down, look within and just be, before the big day.

THE RISE OF THE WELLNESS BACHELORETTE PARTY

The hospitality industry too has adapted itself to this change and is catering to the needs of new-age brides by crafting experiences that go beyond loud music, flashy lights and sparkling cocktails. “In recent years, wellness-focused bachelorette parties have surged in popularity as brides-to-be and their bridesmaids seek more than just traditional revelry. Such experiences foster deeper connections in stress-free settings, creating memories that go beyond the usual party scenes," says Virender Razdan, general manager at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel Conventions Residences, which offers numerous packages for soul-seekers that include morning yoga by the pool, strolls through the Grover Zampa Vineyards, cycling through cherry blossom trails, and nature picnics.

“At Amaris The Spa, inspired by the moon’s calming cycles, brides and bridesmaids can unwind and rejuvenate before the big day, " he adds. Complementing the experience is the Aujasya wellness menu—curated by Dr Ankita Jalori—featuring nourishing dishes like Pearl Millet Appam, Finger Millet Pancakes, FAB Millet Pizza Verdure, and refreshing salads like Young Spinach & Avocado and Beetroot & Quinoa with Goat Cheese.

At the Taj Palace in New Delhi, brides-to-be can opt for a range of meaningful wellness-focused celebrations. “Our J Wellness Circle Spa and Salon offers a thoughtfully curated range of therapies and rituals — including yoga sessions, massages, scrubs & wraps, vitality pools, a salt room for halotherapy, and premium salon services — allowing the bride and her closest circle to unwind, rejuvenate and connect. Plus, our reimagined Panchhi Bagh, with its cascading waterfall, wooden bridge, koi pond, playful geese, reading pod, and sand pit, provides an idyllic setting for both quiet moments and Instagram-worthy memories," explains general manager Praydhumna Singh Rathore.

View Full Image A view of Ayatana Resort, Coorg.

IN TUNE WITH THE WILD

Ayatana Resorts—nestled in some of India’s most picturesque spots like Coorg, Ooty, and Goa—has taken the wellness bachelorette party concept to another level by offering nature-first adventures which can be tailored to suit a group’s energy and vibe.From private waterfall and interactive coffee cupping sessions at Ayatana Coorg to mindful nature walks in Ooty and healing therapies at the Soleil Spa in Goa, each destination offers moments of calm and connection.

“Amid the excitement—and occasionally overwhelming nature—of wedding planning, a wellness retreat serves as a soothing escape. Picture mornings filled with a view of a private waterfall, rejuvenating spa treatments, tranquil nature walks, and thoughtfully crafted menus designed to nourish from the inside out," says Vishal Vincent Tony, managing director of Ayatana Hospitalities Private Limited.

With today’s youth being increasingly drawn towards wellness activities that benefit the body, mind, and soul, these introspective escapades are surely here to stay, believes Shiv Bose, CEO of ECO Hotels & Resorts. “Wellness bachelorettes provide comfort and inspiration. And social media acts as a catalyst, spreading awareness and influencing a wider audience to embrace such initiatives," he notes.

Wellness-themed bachelorette parties and getaways are a beautiful reminder that the journey to the wedding day can be just as meaningful as the big day itself. As Darade sums it up, “Trust me, it’ll be the best gift you give yourself before the big day!"

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.

Also read: How diabetic chefs thrive in the kitchen