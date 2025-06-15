THE RISE OF THE WELLNESS BACHELORETTE PARTY

The hospitality industry too has adapted itself to this change and is catering to the needs of new-age brides by crafting experiences that go beyond loud music, flashy lights and sparkling cocktails. “In recent years, wellness-focused bachelorette parties have surged in popularity as brides-to-be and their bridesmaids seek more than just traditional revelry. Such experiences foster deeper connections in stress-free settings, creating memories that go beyond the usual party scenes," says Virender Razdan, general manager at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel Conventions Residences, which offers numerous packages for soul-seekers that include morning yoga by the pool, strolls through the Grover Zampa Vineyards, cycling through cherry blossom trails, and nature picnics.